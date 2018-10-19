Shopping guide

Vocal trainer Teresa Goh (above) will be at Gain City's I Can Sing event tomorrow.

The local consumer electronics and IT retail chain will hold its I Can Sing karaoke-cum-open mic event at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut tomorrow at 5pm, to provide entertainment for shoppers and music enthusiasts alike as talents perform on an outdoor stage.

Online registration has closed, but Gain City is offering five walk-in registration slots at the event. Counter opens from 3.30pm to 4pm.

There will be 40 songs available on a first-come-first-served basis, with one song per person on a rotation basis.

Co-organiser Ms Teresa Goh, a vocal trainer from People's Association, is also inviting her students to perform a series of songs and dances.

Admission is free.Shoppers can visit www.gaincity.com/icansing for updates and information.

The event will be hosted monthly on Saturdays, with the next editions taking place on Nov 17 and Dec 8.

DOWNTOWN EAST

Gear up for a trick-or-treat weekend as the local lifestyle destination unveils Halloween Town: Yokai Festival at E!Avenue on Oct 27 and 28, 2pm to 8pm. It is open to the public and admission is free.

Expect a spectacle as the Japanese supernatural beings - called yokai - gather for the Hyakki Yagyo, a parade of creatures, monsters and spirits, while the Underworld Market presents a selection of fashion pieces, art and decorations.

You can also chill out at the outdoor movie screening of the popular 1988 Japanese anime My Neighbor Totoro outside D'Marquee on Oct 27 at 7.30pm.

There will also be a Last Minute Costume Fair - a bazaar offering Halloween partygoers a selection of costumes - tomorrow and Sunday from 2pm.

REGILAIT

Build strong bones with the top French milk powder brand.

The fat-free Regilait Calcium Plus has 107 per cent more calcium than regular milk powder. Drink two glasses to meet your daily calcium needs.

Regilait also has three other milk powders - Regilait Low Fat, Regilait Multi-Vitamins and Regilait Calorie Reduced. These retail at $19.95 (usual $21.90) this month at NTUC FairPrice Finest and NTUC Hyperstores.

PLAZA SINGAPURA

This month, look forward to an exciting digital experience at the shopping mall, as it brings shoppers an interactive digital bowling alley and, in collaboration with Sony, a digital imaging carnival from Oct 29 to Nov 4.

Plaza Singapura will also be unveiling three art murals across Level 1, Basement 1 and Basement 2 by Raffles Design Institute's Visual Communications Design students.

From now till Nov 1, shoppers will get to strike amazing prizes at the cool digitalised bowling alley (above) outside Sephora at Level 1 of the extension.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of $30 (in a single receipt) will get two tries to win instant prizes, while a minimum of $500 (maximum three receipts) could win you a Casio G-Shock watch (worth $189).