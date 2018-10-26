Shopping guide

A.S. WATSONS GROUP

The Hong Kong retail company has announced a global long-term partnership with Operation Smile, a charitable organisation providing corrective surgery to children born with facial disfigurements.

The Give A Smile campaign will target to fund surgery for around 1,000 children with cleft palate or cleft lip by the end of next year.

To raise money for the operations and to support the children and families under Life Community Services Society with tuition, food rations, training and activities, Watsons Singapore will be donating part of the proceeds of Watsons brand Give A Smile tissues - the sale of which kicks off next month - with a target of $80,000.

Customers can show their support by purchasing products from participating suppliers from now till Dec 5.

CLARKE QUAY

The landmark along the Singapore River will be transformed into a watery underworld for its annual Halloween extravaganza, Tales of the River, which takes place from tomorrow to Oct 31.

Visitors can take part in the Zombie Mania shoot-out challenge, featuring two spooky virtual reality (VR) plays - Spooky Night, a free cartoon-style VR shooter game filled with cute goblins, zombies and monsters for all ages; or The BrookHaven Experiment, where for 200STAR$ or $20 on a same-day receipt, players get to use weapons and tools to survive and fight off zombies.

When night falls and the creatures emerge tomorrow, Clarke Quay's Fountain Square will morph into a scream-worthy hive of activities (VR games are available only at selected timings).

There will also be children-friendly daytime activities such as monster doll-making and painting workshops tomorrow and on Sunday, noon to 6pm.

Organised by Singapore Press Holdings and sgCarMart, the biggest automotive show in Singapore is back tomorrow and on Sunday at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5, 10am to 8pm. Admission is free.

With more than 50 exhibitor booths and brands such as Audi, BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen, it will also feature pre-owned car dealers such as Wearnes Automotive, Cosmo Automobiles, Universe Motoring and Hamilton Autohub, while exhibitors for car accessories include Hyper Tyre, Neomat, Chuan Sing Auto Accessories Centre and Sunrise Events & Production.

Both new and pre-owned car buyers will receive a $50 Esso petrol voucher and an exclusive Cars@Expo golf umbrella, while those who spend a minimum of $100 will receive a three-month Torque digital subscription and a limited edition Cars@Expo keychain.

All visitors stand a chance to win shopping vouchers during the segment hosted by ONE FM 91.3 DJs Glenn Ong and the Flying Dutchman, happening tomorrow from 2pm to 4pm.

CAREGIVING WELFARE ASSOCIATION

Head to the public symposium on Caregiving Matters if you want to gain a better understanding of end of life planning, including the differences between advance care planning, Lasting Power of Attorney and Advance Medical Directive.

Speakers will also cover topics such as will-writing, enhancing positive emotions in caregiving and why self-care matters.

Organised by the Caregiving Welfare Association, the event will be held at the Aspiration Theatrette, Level 2M, Matrix at Biopolis on Nov 3, 9.20am to 2pm.

Admission fee is $15 a person and $25 for two, but attendants will pay only $10 a person if you register by today (call 6466-7996/7957 or e-mail contact@cwa.org.sg).

Participants will also receive a goodie bag and lunch is provided.