Shopping guide

FAIRPRICE

An ageing population means an increase in demand for adult diapers and pants but FairPrice Housebrand has got any incontinence needs covered.

These are designed not only for the elderly with medical conditions, but also to be used in situations when access to a toilet is unavailable or for those who not permitted to leave their posts for any reason.

FairPrice Housebrand adult diapers ($11) have a super dry-fast dual core with an embossed surface, superbly absorbing liquid while keeping skin dry.

A fast-dry acquisition distribution layer also has excellent liquid retention that prevents leakage for maximum protection.

It comes with a leakage barrier-the combination of advanced technology super-absorbent core design and leak guards forms a total absorbency system that significantly reduces leakage.

There is a wider frontal tape for ease of refastening to provide a comfortable fit, as well as a wetness indicator that fades in colour as the diaper gets wet.

The diapers are unisex and come in two sizes - medium (28-inch to 45-inch, waist/hip) and large (43-inch to 60-inch, waist/hip).

FairPrice is also offering adult diaper pants ($11.40).

These feature a super absorbent core allowing for quick absorption and retention of liquid that keeps skin dry, and effective leakage protection via a standing leak guard to ensure optimum leakage security.

The 360-degree elastic waistband provides a comfortable fit even on the move.

Blue elastic lines on the back of the pants make it easy for the user to determine the front and back, and it tears with minimal effort for easy removal.

These are also unisex and available in medium (23-inch to 35-inch, waist/hip) and large (31-inch to 51-inch, waist/hip).

Both FairPrice's adult diaper pants and diapers can be worn standing or in a lying position.

To maintain healthy skin conditions, a regular changing routine is recommended.

GAIN CITY

After the success of last year's Gain City BTO Group Buy and the recent Gain City's Big Weekends, new homeowners can now discover how their dream home can look like at the local consumer electronics retailer's first Homes Larger Than Life event, with the help of some of the best interior designers in Singapore.

Located within Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut, the existing event space hosts an Experience Centre where visitors can get the feel of fully furnished mock-ups of three-, four- and five-room BTO flats scaled and made to look and feel exactly like the real thing.

You can also explore the new SONOS centre, which shows how quick and easy setting up a wireless home sound system is.

Attractive deals include a $250 Gain City voucher with every $3,000 charged to Pay Small (an instalment payment plan by American Express) and a $200 Gain City voucher with one month of free electricity with every purchase of an air-conditioner and new sign-up with home electricity provider iSwitch.

As part of Gain City's Big Renovation Project, visitors can also have an inside look at the renovation journeys of three home makeovers, from start to finish.

Homes Larger Than Life takes place tomorrow and Sunday, as well as Nov 10 and 11, from 12pm to 8pm.

THE TECH SHOW 2018

This year's event features more amazing deals in town, with up to 90 per cent discount on IT gadgets, home electronics and more.

Key highlights include products rolled out by participating brands such as Ranger, Anker, Spigen, Lightair , iRobot and Remax, which can be purchased at 50 per cent off regular retail prices.

Visitors who sign up or re-contract a plan at any telco booth at the event may redeem a Corkcicle Tumbler/Bottle worth $44.90 and bring home a Logitech M187 Wireless Mouse worth $23 with purchases above $500 on the same day at the Spend & Redeem counter, or enjoy a Purchase-with-Purchase of Marbella, Curve, Remax and WK products at half the retail price.

The Tech Show 2018 is held at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Level 3 (11am to 9pm) and Level 4 (12pm to 9pm), from now till Sunday. Admission is free.