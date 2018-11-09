Shopping guide

Spotlight's outlet at Westgate (above) is modelled after the store in Queenstown, Australia.

SPOTLIGHT

The Australian retail giant known for its fabrics, craft and homeware products opens its second store in Singapore at Westgate tomorrow from 10am.

It is located on the third floor of the shopping mall and spans 2,400 sq m.

To celebrate the opening, Spotlight will be giving away free pillows to the first 200 visitors, in addition to in-store entertainment and activities including live music, a Wheel of Fortune, face painting and Christmas character appearances.

There will also be craft sessions such as Deepavali patterns colouring, or take part in a game of five stones.

From tomorrow till Nov 14, enjoy exclusive deals, such as memory foam pillows at $9, 40 per cent off all fabrics and knitting yarn, and selected Logan and Mason quilt covers going for $39 a set.

Spotlight Singapore manager Richard Mayne said: "The new Spotlight store will continue to serve the Singapore community...

"It will provide Jurong East and surrounding communities with the biggest range of sewing, craft, party, home decor and home furnishing products with on-trend and affordable styles."

COURTS SINGAPORE

The home electronics, IT and furniture retail chain opens its Mega Carnival to the public at the Tampines Courts Megastore tomorrow at 12pm.

Expect four weekends of great deals and family fun, featuring carnival acts, nostalgic games, inflatable playgrounds and food, beverages and snacks from the Courts Carnival Food Truck.

During this period, shoppers will receive one complimentary ticket (entitling them to free entry, entry to two Movies Under The Stars screenings, one gameplay and one popcorn or candy floss) with every minimum spend of $50, capped at five tickets per purchase.

Tickets are also available at the door in $20 (three gameplays and one popcorn/candy floss) and $50 (eight gameplays, two popcorn/candy floss and two food items) tiers.

All proceeds from tickets sold at the door will go directly to AWWA, supporting those with special needs and the underprivileged in Singapore.

SCIENCE CENTRE SINGAPORE

Whether you are looking for a place to take your date or your family during this holiday season, the home-grown scientific institution has myriad exhibitions and attractions for every occasion.

From now till Nov 16, flash this page at Science Centre's ticketing counter to enjoy 20 per cent off admission tickets.

Teach your young ones about science at KidsSTOP, capture quirky moments at The Mind's Eye and come face to face with one of the most spectacular phenomena in nature at the Fire Tornado show.

Or you can navigate your way through Professor Crackitt's Light Fantastic Mirror Maze (Asia's largest mirror maze), face your deepest fears at Phobia2: The Science Of Fear exhibition or travel to the depths of space with at the Omni-Theatre.