Shopping guide

HSBC SINGAPORE

A heart-warming integrated campaign has been launched by HSBC Singapore via a social experiment film by J. Walter Thompson.

It reminds parents to spend more family time together despite busy schedules by showcasing the new range of family-centric benefits of the refreshed HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card, which includes a 5 per cent cash rebate on everyday spending categories (dining, groceries and fuel) and kids-enjoy-for-free offers, on top of other family deals.

To view the film and find out more about the campaign, visit www.hsbc.com.sg/familytime, which is live till January.

UNIQLO

The Japanese retail brand celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary with an interactive pop-up store near the Christmas Village outside Ngee Ann City, featuring four Magic For All collections by Uniqlo.

Besides the latest Celebrate Mickey range, customers can also get their hands on those launched in the past, including Mickey Stands, Love & Mickey Mouse and Disney Mickey Mouse art by Andy Warhol.

With every purchase on-site, receive an exclusive postcard with Mickey Mouse prints.

Next month, the Orchard Central Global Flagship Uniqlo store will feature a special Mickey exhibition, as well as a chance to win a life-size Mickey plush.

The pop-up will run till Jan 1.

STAR LIVING

The local household furniture retailer is inviting all dog owners to its upcoming soft launch of its pet-friendly home furniture range, where you will get to preview pieces curated and designed in-house.

This is a project in collaboration with design students from Nanyang Polytechnic, which will be showcasing scaled mock-ups of the top 10 student entries.

To be held at the Star Living @ Labrador showroom on Sunday at 1pm, the A Pet Friendly Home event aims to raise awareness of Star Living's new pet-friendly home collection.

Furkids will get to enjoy agility obstacle courses, and other highlights include a dog adoption drive, best-dressed contest and a dog obedience show by leading dog trainer Patrick Wong.

COURTS

The local consumer electronics and furniture retailer kicked off year-end festivities by spreading carnival cheer to over 20 children with special needs and their families from charity AWAY and hosting them at the Courts Mega Carnival on Nov 10.

Group chief executive of Courts Asia, Mr Terry O'Connor, and country CEO of Courts Singapore, Mr Ben Tan, walked the youngsters through the carnival to enjoy the games and atmosphere.

They enjoyed the game booths, which included fun activities such as Crossbow Shooting, Duck Pond, Stand A Bottle and Basketball Hoops, as well as inflatables such as the Inflatable Bungee Run for kids and adults and Inflatable Toys Town for the little ones.

The Courts Mega Carnival is open to the public on weekends from now till Dec 2 at Courts Megastore in Tampines. Tickets are on sale at the door in $20 and $50 tiers. All proceeds from door sales will go directly to AWWA, supporting those with special needs and the underprivileged across all life stages in Singapore.