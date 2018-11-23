Shopping guide

PHOTOS: COURTS, IKEA, MONEYMAX, SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB

COURTS

The local IT, electrical and furniture retailer began its Black Friday campaign as early as Nov 12. Shoppers could vote for the top 10 items to be featured during Courts' Black Friday x Cyber Monday sale.

Until 11.59pm on Monday, it offers 23 per cent site-wide discounts off the top 10 voted products with the promo code BLACKCYBER23, as well as timed sales.

Customers will also get to pick from a host of attractive freebies - including a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer - and enjoy store and site-wide purchases starting from as low as $999.

The sale takes place at its islandwide network of 14 stores as well as online (www.courts.com.sg/promotion).

IKEA

The Swedish furniture retailer has partnered HeyBaby, a local community movement to celebrate and support marriage and parenthood, to show soon-to-be parents and newlyweds that having a child can be achievable and affordable here.

Ikea has curated a StarterKid bundle ($149, usual price $187.30), which includes all essentials, from cots (above) and baths to bibs and babycare mats.

Don't miss the Store & organise bundle ($129, UP $144.80), Eating bundle ($49, UP $63.40) and All-in-one bundle ($299, UP $395.50). The promotional prices end on Nov 30. They are available only in-store at Ikea Tampines and Ikea Alexandra.

Get ready for Christmas too with the launch of Ikea's Vinter 2018 collection ($2.90 to $129), offering everything for holiday dreams and needs.

SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB

Celebrate the holiday season with a line-up of activities at the integrated sports, entertainment and lifestyle hub from Nov 27 to Jan 1, with workshops, workouts, film screenings, bazaars as well as opportunities to do your part for charity.

Bask in the neon glow of the ChariTrees light-up - each tree will be adopted by corporate donors and all proceeds will be donated to the Singapore Red Cross - at the Stadium Riverside Walk. The month-long programme includes Sports Hub Community Play Day on Dec 1 and 2. Families with children can try their hand at carnival activities and enjoy the inflatable playground.

MONEYMAX

The pawnbroker, retailer and trader of jewellery, pre-owned luxury bags and watches has launched the first jewellery collection of children's TV phenomenon Peppa Pig (from $69) for South-east Asia in collaboration with Entertainment One.

It features the characters against Christmas and Chinese New Year themes, and comes in charms, pendants, rings, earrings as well as collectible gold coins and bars.

Look out for the MoneyMax Peppa Pig Pop-up exhibition at Suntec City East Atrium from now till Sunday, 10.30am to 9pm.

Look forward to photo points live Peppa Pig performances (noon, 3pm and 5pm tomorrow and Sunday) and more.

The Peppa Pig Christmas, Chinese New Year and classic collections will be available at all MoneyMax boutiques from Nov 26.