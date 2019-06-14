Shopping guide

GAIN CITY

The one-stop retailer for consumer electronics is having a two-day clearance sale this weekend for television sets.

There will be a sale of up to 90 per cent off on 2018 models of major brands like Samsung and LG, with display models included.

Shoppers can now buy their dream Samsung 55" QLED TV for $1,199, plus a Samsung soundbar for just $99.

Other options such as the LG 55" OLED are going for as low as $1,799, or $699 for a 43" SONY Android TV.

The sale will be on noon to 5pm, at Gain City Megastore Sungei Kadut and Gain City Tampines 1 on June 15, and at Gain City Ang Mo Kio and Gain City Marina Square on June 16.

Limited stocks are available in all showrooms.

SINGTEL

A new pop-up channel is now available for free, exclusively on Singtel TV.

Pop & Watch is on Singtel TV CH 227, as well as Singtel TV GO and Singtel CAST mobile apps until June 21, offering fan-favourite re-runs, never-before-seen episodes and short-form specials of We Bare Bears and The Powerpuff Girls.

The collaboration with Cartoon Network lets viewers stand a chance to win We Bare Bears and The Powerpuff Girls goodie bags. Visit the Pop & Watch website (www.singtel.com/popandwatch) from until June 17 to answer a few simple questions.

KIZTOPIA

Singapore's latest innovative edutainment playground is set to open in Marina Square on June 15. It will host unique and exciting experiences suitable for children up to 12 years old.

It is divided into 18 play areas, each designed with specific learning objectives in mind for little ones to cultivate their social, emotional, and motor skills.

To encourage parents to interact with their kids at the park and foster a stronger parent-child bond, each admission pass is for one child and one adult.

Single entrance tickets cost from $28 to $48, depending on the duration of play.

SNOW CITY

Beat the blistering heat with the launch of Drift on Ice at Snow City, an exhilarating bumper car ride on ice.

The only bumper car experience on ice in Singapore, Drift on Ice is a new addition to the snow and winter experience at Snow City. The 5-minute bumper car ride promises fun and excitement of the signature carnival attraction, but on ice and in a sub-zero environment.

Visitors can also look forward to the chills and thrills of winter fun, such as a magical snowfall and a one-of-a-kind blizzard. Adrenaline junkies are welcome to race down Snow City's famous snow slide, which sends you 60m down from a three-storey high snow slope on a bed of soft snow.

Visitors can even have snow fights and make snow angels.

Admission fees to Snow City, located at 21 Jurong Town Hall Road, start from $17 per child (3-12 years old) and $21 per adult (13 years old and above). This includes snow play and entry to one Drift on Ice ride.

BSH HOME APPLIANCES

Europe's number one home appliance manufacturer has unveiled the Bosch Home Connect, the brand's first smart home ecosystem. Users can monitor and remotely control their Bosch home appliances via the Home Connect app.

Home Connect is available at the UnserHaus Experience Centre. You can also find out more online at www.lazada.sg/shop/bosch as well as www.bosch-home.com.sg.

Prices range from $2,000 to $5,000.

SPH LOVE LIFE & WIN 2019

A handy homeware and groceries hamper is up for grabs as part of the Singapore Press Holdings Love Life & Win 2019 promotion.

Spend at least $30 in a single receipt on any of these popular food brands under one of the promotion's sponsor brands, Topseller - Royal Umbrella, Golden Peony, Harmuni, Okome, Golden Circle, Taj, OriGrains, Soyalite or Gitangkim - for a chance to win $200 worth of products from the local consumer products distributor.

Then submit your entry online at www.sphlovelifeandwin.com by July 28 to enter the draw.

Winners will walk away with Royal Umbrella ceramic knife ($29.90) and ceramic bowl ($29.90), Harmuni ceramic board ($15), Okome bamboo chopstick set ($15), Royal Umbrella Rice 5kg ($16.80), Taj Basmati Low GI Rice 5kg ($21.90), OriGrains Rice Berry ($7.20), Golden Peony Brown Rice 1kg ($4.50), Golden Circle Corn Oil 2L ($8.90) and a $50 shopping voucher.

Harmuni has a Hari Raya promotion until June 30, where shoppers will receive a free pack of 1kg Harmuni pure refined sugar with every purchase of 5kg Harmuni Fragrant Rice. The gift offer is valid while stocks last.

FRASERS HOSPITALITY

Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, has opened its newest hotel residence, Capri by Fraser, China Square, in the Central Business District and on the edge of Chinatown.

The hotel will use the upcoming Frasers Hospitality app, which meets guests' needs on the go, including 24/7 concierge services complemented by chatbot technology. The app will be beta tested at Capri by Fraser, China Square this year before being rolled out across all properties.

Rooms start at $238 a night as part of an opening promotion that will last till the end of June.