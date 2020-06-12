Shopping made easier

(Above) Gain City aims to bring its showroom into your home with Singapore's first ever virtual home consultation.

GAIN CITY

The local consumer electronics retailer aims to bring its showroom into your home with Singapore's first ever virtual home consultation.

Those making purchases through Gain City's e-commerce store can now view their desired products via its live chat and video call, where sales staff can showcase the items in real time.

For instance, customers can see how a three-door fridge compares with a four-door fridge and even send their floor plan to check if the size fits the space they have planned for.

In addition, TVs ranging from 32 to 82 inches can be selected and viewed at your fingertips.

Continue to follow Gain City's Facebook Live for the week's best deals and watch out for influencers Alicia Cho, Alvina and De Zhong tonight, Clarisse, Glenn and Alicia Tan tomorrow and Rio, Rosa and Cyrus on Sunday, all at 8pm.

Gain City will also continue to give out free gifts nightly over these three days from 8pm when you like, share and comment during the Facebook Live stream.

Get the Whirlpool Front Load Washer 8kg 3 Ticks for $688 (usual price $1,099) plus three free units of Spinmatic Liquid Detergent 3L, Sharp Top Load Washer for $489 (usual price $799) plus free Sharp Rice Cooker 1.8L worth $99 from now till June 30, or Bosch Front Load Washer 8kg 3 Ticks for $846 (usual price $1,999).

Or if you are on the hunt for a new TV, look no further than the Panasonic 55-inch Smart LED TV for $1,099 (usual price $2,399) plus free wall mount installation (limited to five sets), LG 75-inch UHD Smart TV for $2,888 (usual price $3,499) plus unlimited 3+2 extended warranty worth $431 (limited to five sets), or Samsung 82-inch UHD Smart TV for $3,699 (usual price $5,999) plus free trial package, large screen size package including delivery and wall mount installation and a Samsung 32-inch TV.

With Gain City renowned for its air-conditioner selections, you cannot go wrong with either the Panasonic System 3 Aircon 5 Ticks for $2,855 (usual price $3,706.80) - plus free three-year installation warranty, material upgrade, grocery voucher and three-piece Wi-Fi Adaptor worth $450 - or Fujitsu SYS 4 Aircon Inverter 5 Ticks for $3,596 (usual price $4,259) plus free three-year installation warranty, material upgrade, Kenwood Toaster worth $169 and Hitachi Vacuum worth $159 (limited to 10 sets).

More savings can also be enjoyed on the Asus Laptop 15.6-inch i7-9750H at $1,581 (usual price $1,698) plus free Microsoft Office 365 Personal, as well as the Hitachi 2-Door Fridge at $899 (usual price $1,299) plus container gift set worth $99 from now till July 31.

PHOTO: GAIN CITY

In celebration of Gain City's 39th anniversary, stand a chance to win a Subaru Forester with every $100 spent on gaincity.com. You can also have your items delivered to you on the same day if your purchase is made by 4pm. Terms and conditions apply.

NTUC INCOME

The insurance provider has launched Snack, Singapore's first bite-sized, stackable insurance that seamlessly integrates into daily lifestyle activities.

It allows the insured to gradually build or stack his insurance coverage by paying micro-premiums at either $0.30, $0.50 or $0.70 and accumulate micro-policies that offer a specified sum assured that corresponds with the premiums paid.

PHOTO: NTUC INCOME

The insured can decide when and how frequently premiums are paid by linking them to preferred lifestyle triggers, such as ordering a meal, exercising or simply taking public transport.

Each micro-policy, which is issued when a micro-premium is paid, covers the insured for 360 days.

The person stays protected by insurance coverage that has been accumulated over time even when he stops using his lifestyle triggers or if the weekly cap is reached.

Currently, Snack partners EZ-Link, Fitbit and Burpple to enable the insured to accumulate Term Life, Critical Illness and Personal Accident insurance coverage on the Snack mobile app.

For more information on Snack, visit www.snackbyincome.sg or download the app.

BHG

The local department store chain is serving up a curated catalogue of presents just for dad this Father's Day.

For him to get a restful sleep and glowing skin, buy him Balmain's Premium Tencel Downfeel Pillow ($89 till June 30, usual price $119) and Quilt ($179 till June 30, usual price $249) and Lifetrons' Ultrasonic Cleanser ($279).

Or turn dad from home chef to masterchef with new appliances like Happycall's 28cm Ultimate Plasma Die-Cast Frying Pan ($89) - which has an integrated titanium, aluminium and stainless steel base which makes it optimal on all stoves - or Mayer's 3.5L Air Fryer ($88, usual price $299) for healthier and faster snacks.

He can also enjoy running and other routines with a new exercise companion, the JBL Reflect Flow Truly Wireless In-ear Headphones ($159 from June 19 to 21, usual price $239).

They are waterproof, sweatproof and ergonomically designed for maximum comfort.

PHOTO: BHG

Alternatively, help him organise his credit cards with Tru Virtu's Credit Card Fan ($99) or get him new stationery like Parker's Sonnet Matte Black GT Rollerball Pen ($147 till June 21, usual price $184) or Waterman's Embleme Black CT Ballpoint Pen ($95).

All products are available on bhgsingapore.com.sg

NATSHIELD

If you are looking to add to your existing collection of hand sanitisers, go the natural way with this US product that is exclusively available at Metro (metro.com.sg).

Not only is the natural sanitiser 99.99 per cent effective against a surrogate of the novel coronavirus, it comprises plant-based botanicals and is non-toxic, alcohol-free, non-flammable, safe for long-term usage and multi-purpose.

You can spray it on the skin and face (except into the eyes) for long-lasting protection, as well as into the air and surrounding areas and on inert surfaces to provide effective airborne and surface sanitisation.

PHOTO: NATSHIELD

NatShield ($15 for 30ml, $19 for 60ml) - which contains the PathAway active ingredient that is proven to kill over 150 types of bacteria and viruses - does not cause sensitivity or allergen issues nor dry the skin and destroy the skin barrier.

WILD WILD WET

From now till June 30, enjoy 50 per cent off the Wild & Wet Premium Membership for the water park at Downtown East, which is valid for a year from the date of its reopening.

Enjoy all-year access to Wild Wild Wet from $34, as well as discounted day passes for friends, special birthday perks and more.

PHOTO: NTUC CLUB

Simply enter the promo code WWPM50 during checkout to snag this deal. For more information on the promotion, visit bit.ly/WWPM50TNP