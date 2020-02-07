The shopping never stops

GAIN CITY

Get smart at the Gain City New Home Homeowners' Group Buy event, which will be offering smart home automation under $50.

It is taking place at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut tomorrow and Gain City Ang Mo Kio on Sunday, noon to 6pm.

In addition to enjoying group buy deals and savings on home appliances and electronics, shoppers will be introduced to the affordable new WYFY Beam, a smart infrared (IR) controller that operates any brand of air-conditioner anywhere with a mobile app, makes appliances such as TVs, set-top boxes and fans smart, works with any appliance that uses infrared remote, voice-controls your smart home with Google Assistant and schedules when to cool your home and when to save energy.

The device stores more than 20,000 IR commands of home appliances and you can combine keys from any IR remote controllers.

It is designed to work with what you already have, like your Wi-Fi router, with no additional hub required.

COURTS

Enjoy extreme price cuts at the local IT, electrical and furniture retailer's ongoing post-CNY Clearance Discount Storm sale, where $11 million worth of stocks are up for grabs.

Sweep up thousands of bargains and unmatched discounts on top brands and enjoy maximum savings, available at Courts' 14 stores and www.courts.com.sg

Expect TV/audio clearance at up to 70 per cent off, computers and notebook models at up to 70 per cent off, mobile phones at up to 25 per cent off and up to 90 per cent off everything else for your home - small home and kitchen appliances, large home appliances such as fridges, washers, air-cons, as well as furniture and bedding.

There are also attractive purchase-with-purchase promotions for every camera, camera lens and Fitbit Versa bought.

With minimum spend, trade in your old air-con for a new one and enjoy Courts vouchers and free six-year basic air-con protection plan, installation and delivery, and enjoy sofa and dining sets at up to 20 per cent off.

Lastly, get a guaranteed 10 per cent off your new mattress and even greater discounts for every subsequent purchase. Terms and conditions apply to all promotions.

KFC

Enjoy a romantic dine-in dinner during the month of love, as food delivery service Deliveroo has teamed up with fast-food favourite Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to create a limited-edition Will Delive-Roo Be My Valentine ring.

Each handmade ring features a miniature clay KFC Bucket of finger lickin' good chicken crowned with the Deliveroo head.

These will be available, while stocks last, with pre-orders of the Valentine's Day Combo on Feb 13 from six participating KFC restaurants at Chinatown Point, Far East Plaza, Clementi Mall, Parkway Parade, Bedok Mall and Kallang Stadium.

The combo set for two includes five pieces of Chicken (Original Classic or Hot & Spicy), three pieces of Hot & Crispy Tenders, two medium Whipped Potato, one Cheese Fries and two regular Pepsi Black, all for $28.25.

HSBC SINGAPORE RUGBY SEVENS 2020

The HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens will stage Singapore's biggest Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday (April 12).

Taking place from 10am to noon at the National Stadium, the event features the Easter Bunny hiding 10,000 replica Easter eggs around the 100Plus Promenade, along with a Golden Egg promising one lucky winner the family trip of a lifetime to the HSBC Paris Sevens in May, including flights, tickets and accommodation.

Children will be able to redeem the Easter eggs they have collected for a mouth-watering array of themed chocolate eggs and Singapore-style merchandise at the two-day Sevens carnival on April 11 and 12.

Until tomorrow, the special Chinese New Year Ang Bao Ticket Promotion offers $48 off the Category 1 and $18 off the Category 2 Family Packages.

NOMADX

Grab your bestie for a Galentine's date at the multi-label concept space at Plaza Singapura with limited-time events and offers.

On Feb 16 at 9.30am, head to NomadX Level 3 for a therapeutic session of acroyoga with Jiamin, founder of Jyan Yoga. Follow @nomadxsg on Instagram and sign up via bit.ly/nomadxacroyoga

The first 10 sign-ups will receive a $10 Kydra voucher.

From Monday to Feb 23, enjoy one-for-one purchases on selected products with the promo code NOMADXGAL upon checkout at nomadx.sg, where you can also receive 30 per cent off selected products.