Shopping steals, food fair and more

WATSONS

French cosmetics company L'Oreal's artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) company ModiFace and international health and beauty retailer A.S. Watson Group are launching the virtual make-up try-on #ColourMe, making ModiFace's industry-leading AR technology available to consumers across Asia on Watsons mobile apps.

It provides shoppers the opportunity to virtually try on 300 make-up products including lipstick, mascara, eyeshadow, brow colouring and foundation.

Users will also be able to try on recommended trend looks, create and save their own look creations, as well as capture photos and videos of their make-up.

Products associated with each look can be delivered to the shopper's home or collected from a local Watsons store.

The technology will roll out with L'Oreal Paris and Maybelline brands in the first phase of the launch, and will be available exclusively on e-commerce mobile apps of Watsons Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore.

Shoppers here can expect to experience it next month.

IKEA

For those looking for fun places to visit with their kids during the March school holidays, the Swedish furniture retailer has planned an exciting family week of shopping and winning for its Ikea Family members.

From today to March 24, they can enjoy exclusive prices on favourite furniture items, including the well-loved Strandmon wing chair ($229, usual price $299) and the Ypperlig two-seat sofa ($249, usual price $499).

This weekend, try your hand at a fun Spin The Wheel for Ikea Family members who spend a minimum of $10 in a single receipt. Those who spend a minimum of $150 can get one lucky draw chance to win up to $1,000 worth of Ikea gift cards.

Ikea is also bringing back the "Kids Eat Free" promotion from March 18 to 22.

Simply flash your Ikea Family member card at the Ikea restaurant to enjoy one free kid's meal with every main meal purchased from the adult's menu.

COLD STORAGE

The local supermarket chain's Cold Storage Kids Run will be back on June 2 at Palawan Green, Sentosa, offering a day of fun-filled activities for the family.

Challenge your little ones in competitive categories or participate in the stroller-friendly family run, a non-competitive category.

Sign up at www.coldstoragekidsrun.com.sg by March 31 to enjoy early bird specials. All participants will receive an attractive race pack worth over $100.

CITY SQUARE MALL

Catch PJ Masks in Singapore for the very first time at the shopping mall during the March school holidays.

From tomorrow to March 24 (Tuesday to Friday, 2pm and 7pm; weekends 1pm, 4pm and 7pm), get dressed in your finest pyjamas and burst into action with the heroic trio from the popular animated series as they take you on a special mission to solve mysteries and mayhem in an interactive musical meet-and-greet at the L1 stage.

You can also snap a photo with Catboy, Owlette and Gekko after the show when you spend a minimum of $40 at City Square Mall, limited to the first 50 fans a session.

METRO

Storytelling comes to life with Moonlite - a storybook projector that lets parents project images on the wall with their mobile phone's flashlight while reading bedtime stories to the children - and other interactive family-friendly activities as World Sleep Day is celebrated today at Metro @ Centrepoint.

Every family will receive a Moonlite starter pack ($29.90) and get hands-on with the US device during the event.

It is available at all Metro stores from tomorrow (two-title pack, $19.90).

Come in your best pyjamas and the best-dressed family stands to win prizes. Register at metro.com.sg prior to the event happening tomorrow and Sunday at 11am and 1.30pm ($20 for a family of four).

FOOD & BEVERAGE FAIR 2019

Back for its 16th edition from March 21 to 24, the fair offers a wide variety of food and beverage products from over 200 exhibitors, super deals from favourite local brands and exclusive new launches from home and abroad. The annual event is organised by Exhibits Inc.

Savour tasty delicacies such as tantalising mala delights, refreshing pink coconut water, Mao Shan Wang Mochi, Hainanese Chicken Rice Pau, Chilli Clam Noodles and more.

Enjoy stage activities with diverse programmes like health talks, lucky draws, cooking demonstrations, tofu tasting competition and music performances all under one roof.

The Food & Beverage Fair 2019 will be held at Singapore Expo Hall 5, 11am to 10pm daily. Admission is free.