Signs that you should drop that skincare product

You hear about this highly raved beauty product, the one that promises to zap all of your zits and make your skin glow.

However, once you get it, nothing happens. Worse, your skin condition seems to be progressively deteriorating. Here are the signs to help you decide if it is time to call it quits with your skincare products and move on to something else in 2021.

Brown spots

If you are still noticing these after long sun exposure, your sunscreen may not be giving you broad spectrum protection.

Get one with an SPF 30 or above, with zinc oxide or titanium oxide for the best coverage.

Discomfort

If you are experiencing pain along with signs of inflammation like redness or stinging, discontinue use immediately.

While there are ingredients commonly found in acne treatment - like benzoyl peroxide - that can cause a slight irritation, redness or a burning sensation that last more than a few days is an indication that you should toss the product.

Alternatively, try diluting it with a moisturiser. If you continue to experience discomfort, get rid of it once and for all.

Tiny balls or flakes form when you rub the product against your skin

This could just mean there is an incompatibility with the formula or with your routine (how you layer your products).

Keep a lookout for ingredients like emulsifiers, which can cause the little balls to form.

Lumps and bumps

You might experience a breakout when you start on a new skincare product because your skin takes two to three weeks to adapt.

However, if you are getting more than just one or two zits at a time and they do not seem to be clearing up, this product is probably not right for you.

Try getting products that contain ingredients that are non-comedogenic or have a lighter water-based formula.

Super oily or super dry

If you are experiencing dry patches or flakiness, the product could be made with drying agents such as alcohol or you could be allergic to a certain ingredient.

On the other hand, oil control products that are too strong can actually strip away the skin's natural oils and in turn cause it to produce even more oil.

Photosensitivity

Ingredients like AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) and benzoyl peroxide can trigger a chemical-induced change in the skin which makes it more sensitive to the sun. If the sensitivity is intolerable, ditch the product or use it only if you are planning on staying indoors or at night.

It's doing absolutely nothing

Spot treatments take about 10 days to bust a pimple while an anti-ageing wrinkle and dark spot fighter might take up to a month to work its magic. With moisturisers and hydrating masks, you should see the effect almost immediately.

If you are using an exfoliating product like a chemical exfoliator, give it around a week or two.