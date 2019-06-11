Skincare treats for dad

ANTIPODES

The organic beauty brand has a range of skincare that works as a perfect present this Father's Day.

The Juliet Skin-Brightening Gel Cleanser (200ml, $41.70) is packed with ingredients from New Zealand, such as kiwifruit and manuka honey, giving dad his brightest complexion yet. It works best on normal and oily skin.

The Saviour Skin Balm (30ml, $20.80) suits dads who enjoy fuss-free, all-purpose products - it can be used as a moisturiser, and it promises to soothe cracked skin and protect it after shaving.

Antipodes products are available at selected Guardian stores. They are also available on Guardian online.

SULWHASOO

You can also choose to surprise dad with exquisite gifts from Sulwhasoo men's line.

The range includes the Refreshing Cleansing Foam ($50), which leaves the skin feeling moist and clean while strengthening it for anti-ageing care. It contains natural powder particles that gently remove dead skin cells, while rich and delicate foam thoroughly cleanses.

The Inner Charging Serum ($90) is a water-gel type product that acts both as a serum and toner. It has an easy-to-apply formulation which delivers a burst of hydration to the skin upon application.

These and more, are available at Sulwhasoo boutiques and counters islandwide.

Alternatively, treat your father to a Sulwhasoo Men's Spa Treatment, a pampering 80-minute session, available at Sulwhasoo boutiques at Ion Orchard, Capitol Piazza and Westgate.

MAMONDE

The Korean skincare brand has released a targeted men's skincare range.

The Mamonde Men Recharging Line harnesses the power of the dandelion to revitalise dull skin.

The Recharging Toner (180ml, $24) is a moisturising toner with water-like consistency that clears and refreshes fatigued skin. It removes dead skin cells and residue after cleansing without any stickiness, for a fresh finish.

The Recharging All-In-One Fluid (50ml, $28) acts as a toner, lotion and essence all at once to tackle wrinkles and brighten dull skin - perfect for busy days.

The Recharging Line is exclusive to Korea and Singapore, and it is available at Mamonde boutiques at Takashimaya, the Mamonde kiosk at Bugis+ and JEM, and Tangs VivoCity.