Snag deals at the Gain City Family Expo

If you are looking for more discounts beyond the Great Singapore Sale to furnish your home or purchase electronics, head for the Gain City Family Expo, from today till Sunday at both the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut and Singapore Expo Hall 6B.

At this one-stop destination for everything under one roof, you can compare prices between brands to get the best deal.

There will also be special deals every day at unbelievable prices.

Some of the items are a Panasonic 205L two-door fridge ($339), Philips 43" FHD smart TV ($468), Acer 14" SSD laptop ($599), Harumi robotic vaccum cleaner ($99), Powerpac 3.5L air fryer ($48), and there are many more.

Better still, sign up as a Family Card member and you will get to earn double points to use for your next purchase.

Safra and HSBC card members also get to enjoy exclusive deals.

Fans of Love 972FM and Yes 933FM will get to meet their favourite DJs if they drop by over the weekend at the respective outlets from 2pm to 4pm and 3pm to 5pm.

The cast of local drama Old Is Gold will also join in the festivities at the Megastore@ Sungei Kadut from 3pm to 4pm, where they will be playing games with shoppers. There will be photo opportunities with the cast.

The event will see the official launch of the four Gain City X Hello Kitty Plush ($19) with any purchase at all the showrooms every week. The Google-Box Kitty and The Chitty-Chatty Kitty are available from today while The Cool & Chill Kitty and The Chi-Chi Kitty will be available from July 12.

The already launched Charity Kitty is also available for purchase to help raise funds for a new van for the Handicaps Welfare Association, a non-profit organisation.

All sales proceeds will go towards the purchase of the specially retrofitted van to better serve non-ambulatory passengers.- ELAINE LEE