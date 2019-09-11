Snag Mix & Match Clearance Packages at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet

The Harvey Norman Factory Outlet continues to dish out household and electrical appliance deals, this time under the Mix & Match Clearance Packages of the week specially available at the store at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, from tomorrow to Sept 18.

Save $1,001 with the Panasonic fridge and washer package at just $1,597 (usual price $2,598). It includes an 8kg front load washer with an ActiveFoam System, 1,200rpm spin speed and bacteria elimination with hot wash, and a premium full flat design 450-litre fridge featuring Econavi Inverter Technology.

Fitness enthusiasts can purchase the Fitness Package at $462 (usual price $656) and save $194. This includes Jaybird Run XT true wireless headphones, a Fitbit Versa smartwatch and an Omron Ocean Blue scale.

Those who work from home can save $312 with the Home Office Package, which is now going at $995 (usual price $1,307). Get an HP Slimline desktop, LG 22-inch full HD monitor and HP DeskJet all-in-one printer.

In addition, trade in any vacuum cleaner or fan and save $100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum, Dyson V11 Fluffy Cordless Handstick Vacuum or Tower Fan.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily. They operate from 7am to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

The Australian retail chain's sale items consist of current and discontinued models, overstocked and clearance models, dented or refurbished items and display sets.