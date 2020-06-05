Snag unbeatable deals from home

GAIN CITY

The local consumer electronic retailer's group of influencers returns to Gain City's Facebook Live to introduce the best deals from the Gain City 6.6 Double Cyber Day, starting from $6.60 for a Midea Rice Cooker 1.8 litre (usual price $59) or a Bear Portable Induction Cooker (usual price $119).

Join Cyrus, Tyler, DeZhong and Arya tonight, Rio, Glenn and Alicia Tan tomorrow and Alvina, Cyrus and Rosa on Sunday, all at 8pm.

There are also ongoing special buys for each day, like the LG System 4 Aircon Artcool Built-in Wi-Fi ($3,867, usual price $5,017) with three-year installation warranty, free material upgrade and free $100 grocery voucher, Sharp Front Load Washer ($660, usual price $1,099) with free Sharp Rice Cooker 1.8 litre worth $99 and Samsung 55-inch UHD Smart TV ($799, usual price $1,799).

Other attractive daily deals include the Dell Laptop 14-inch ($1,666, usual price $2,399) with free Microsoft Office 365P, Mazer Charger ($66, usual price $98), Elba Chimney Hood ($666, usual price $909) with free Elba 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum worth $299, Sony 55-inch 4K Android TV plus Soundbar Bundle ($1,391, usual price $3,048) and Samsung 2-Door Fridge ($696, usual price $999).

Gain City will also continue to give out free gifts nightly over these three days from 8pm when you like, share and comment during the Facebook Live stream.

In celebration of its 39th anniversary, stand a chance to win a Subaru Forester with every $100 spent on gaincity.com

You can also have your items delivered to you on the same day if your purchase is made by 4pm.

Terms and conditions apply.

COURTS

Get a head start on mid-year sale fever as Courts kicks off its Greatest Tech Show today, featuring crazy weekend deals on top IT and TV essentials to upgrade your home office and entertainment set-up.

Get up to $1,000 worth of Courts vouchers with the purchase of a TV, or pick from a slew of gifts-with-purchase including a free Google Nest Mini, wireless earbuds, Samsung tablet or Sonos One speaker.

You can also enjoy 5 per cent off gaming titles and up to 10 per cent off gaming accessories, as well as grab cameras at up to 7 per cent off and printers at up to 10 per cent off.

There is also an Exclusive Brand Fair, with promotions on Apple, Asus, Samsung, LG, Lenovo and more.

Terms and conditions apply to all promotions. Visit www.courts.com.sg/promotion for the latest details.

FOODPANDA X GUARDIAN

Under an exclusive partnership between the two companies, customers can now access more than 280 health and beauty products from Foodpanda Shops - Foodpanda's on-demand delivery service for groceries and household goods - and can expect to receive their orders in under an hour.

The range spans categories such as personal care, health supplements, over-the-counter medications, skincare and exclusive K-beauty products from Kundal, Aprilskin and Medicube.

Currently, orders are fulfilled from 42 Guardian stores across the island, with more stores expected to come onboard in the future. As an added treat, customers can now enjoy free delivery for orders made on Guardian Singapore via shops for a limited time.

COLD STORAGE

In collaboration with Willing Hearts, the local supermarket chain will be cooking and distributing meals for 6,500 less fortunate families.

As part of the Cook. Share. Love. campaign, submit a recipe featuring one or more of the participating brands.

The most voted recipe will win $1,000 worth of Cold Storage vouchers.

You can also contribute by sharing this campaign with your friends and family. The top three winners with the highest number of shares will win $100 worth of Cold Storage vouchers each. So submit or share more to contribute more meals for those in need at coldstorage.com.sg/cooksharelove by June 9.

And from now till July 9, 40 shoppers stand a chance to win $200 Cold Storage grocery vouchers when you spend a minimum of $25 with two participating products in a single receipt.