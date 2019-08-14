Snap up Harvey Norman’s top 50 clearance deals

Bargain hunters can snag an Electrolux Washer, a Panasonic Microwave and a Garmin Vivofit 4 Activity Tracker (above) at discounted prices.

Bargain hunters can snag an Electrolux Washer (above), a Panasonic Microwave and a Garmin Vivofit 4 Activity Tracker at discounted prices.

Bargain hunters can snag an Electrolux Washer, a Panasonic Microwave (above) and a Garmin Vivofit 4 Activity Tracker at discounted prices.

National Day may be done and dusted, but the celebrations at Harvey Norman are far from over.

Starting from tomorrow till Aug 21, the Australian retail chain's 38,500 sq ft factory outlet at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, will feature the top 50 clearance deals of the week on electrical appliances, IT, furniture and bedding, with deals refreshed weekly.

Bargain hunters can snap up display and refurbished sets - with up to 70 per cent off on fridges, washers, dryers and more (limited sets only, while stocks last).

Highlights include an Electrolux Washer at just $525 (usual price $1,199), a Fisher & Paykel Fridge at $797 (usual price $2,499) and a Panasonic Microwave at $497 (usual price $999).

Likewise, tech enthusiasts can take advantage of clearance prices on old models of IT products, like a Garmin Vivofit 4 Activity Tracker at $89 (available in black S/M, usual price $129) and a LG 21.5-inch Monitor at just $99 (usual price $279).

At the LG brand fair, claim free vouchers, free delivery and free wall mount installation (total worth up to $350) with purchase of LG audio visual products.

You can also win a free gift worth up to $269 with the purchase of LG home appliances and a free upgrade to a higher-specs model with the purchase of LG laptops. Terms and conditions apply.

Harvey Norman's sale items consist of current models sourced through an exclusive one-off bulk buy for the factory outlet due to the brand's presence in several countries, with over 260 stores.

Also included are discontinued models that are priced to clear, overstocked and clearance models, dented or refurbished items and display sets on clearance. Selected current models are also available for shoppers' convenience.