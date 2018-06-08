So much mall fun

There is no better place to be than at Changi City Point this Great Singapore Sale — where fun and excitement await your little ones.

Even better, you will be rewarded for spending in the mall.

MOVIE NIGHTS

What: Free movie screenings

When: From today to June 10, 7.30pm daily

Where: Level 1, Open Plaza

Hang out with the brood and enjoy a free movie screening under the stars too. Take your pick from blockbusters such as The Incredibles (today), Frozen (tomorrow) and The Jungle Book (Sunday).

ROPED IN

What: Play it forward: The RopeScape

When: June 19 to 24, noon to 8pm daily

Where: Basement atrium

Choose from two fun ways to play the RopeScape, a fun gadget that is fashioned from individual multi-coloured nylon ropes crocheted by hand.

Donate $5 and your kid gets to play at the RopeScape Playtime for Kids, Singapore’s largest crochet rope playground.

You will also be doing a good deed, as all proceeds go to the Association for Persons with Special Needs.

TREASURE HUNT

To join the $1,500 Flash Treasure Hunt, spend $30 and stand a chance to win digital gift cards.

What: Flash Treasure Hunt

When: June 23, 3pm to 5pm

GET REWARDED FOR SHOPPING

From now till July 1, spend at least $50 and get a $5 digital gift card.

Spend at least $100 and get an additional $10 digital gift card.

A minimum of $10 per transaction is required. Other terms and conditions apply.

Please check details at Customer Service or www.FraserRewards.com.

You can also save while you shop — more than 20 of the mall’s retailers and restaurants have rolled out special deals.

From now until June 30, scan your receipts using the Frasers Rewards QR code at participating stores — and you could find yourself driving away in a Volkswagen Touran.

Every $30 spent entitles you to one chance at the lucky draw. Other terms and conditions apply.

Please check details at Customer Service or www.FraserRewards.com.

GREAT DEALS

ASICS Factory Outlet (#02-20)

Till July 31, buy three items and get an additional 10 per cent off, or buy four pieces and get an additional 20 per cent off.

Check out the weekday specials, where you can get selected ASICS Tiger footwear at $49 (U.P. $189 - $199).

Table Manners (#01-68/69)

On Sundays, enjoy one-for-one mains all day, from 11am to 8pm.

Drive away the Monday blues with the one-for-one beer towers from 6pm to 10pm (applicable for draft beers, Asahi Dry and Kronenbourg Blanc only).

Ohana Poké (#01-20)

Buy two Poké bowls and get 50 per cent off on sushi rolls.