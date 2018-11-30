Soak in the Christmas festivities at Jem

Visit World Vision's Christmas booth, be entertained by Ecuadorian six-piece band Kayna and take in the Christmas lights (above) as you shop around for bargains at Jem.

This Christmas, be enchanted by the myriad magical activities Jem has to offer.

To indulge in festive fun, visit World Vision's Christmas booth at the mall's Level Four from now to Sunday and soak in the festive atmosphere together with your family.

Spread the holiday cheer by joining carollers as they serenade shoppers with wonderful renditions of popular Christmas songs. Or be moved by the magic of music at the L1 Jem Atrium on Dec 8 and 9 (1.30pm, 3.30pm and 6.30pm) and Dec 15 and 16 (1.30pm, 3.30pm and 5pm), where Ecuadorian six-piece band Kayna transports you to a happy place.

More performances await at L1 Jem Street on Dec 20 at 7pm, as Nanyang Technological University students song-sign familiar Christmas songs to spread the message of inclusiveness between the hearing and deaf communities in Gestures Of Love.

If your little ones are also part of your shopping entourage, do not fret.

PHOTO BOOTH

A photo booth is available for them to play dress-up at L4 outside Challenger till Sunday, on top of craft workshops that will delight both the young and old.

More fun and games for your children await at the L1 Jem Atrium.

On Dec 7 to 9, Dec 14 to 16 and Dec 21 to 23, spend just $30 ($60 at FairPrice Xtra) and you get to unleash the creativity in your children - who should be three years old and above - by getting them to design their own festive ornaments to take home.

This is limited to the first 150 shoppers each day.

And in the midst of the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, there is also a chance to show some love to the less fortunate from Dec 14 to 24.

Simply donate a minimum of $1 and you will get your gifts lovingly wrapped by youth voluntary group Love For A Dollar. All proceeds will go to the Care Community Services Society.

Keen to get your hands on some magical mementoes? It is easier than ever with new store openings this month, like Mamonde (#01-K1), the Fayth pop-up (#02-54) and JWest/Sole Lovers (#01-48/49).

Spend $60 at Jem and receive two pieces of Christmas gift wrappers to make your presents appear more charming.

Splurge $200 ($180 for Lendlease Plus members) and you can also take home a Wonderland-inspired umbrella (in green, available till Dec 6, and in red from Dec 7 to 25).

This is limited to the first 200 redemptions a shopper a day with a maximum of three same-day receipts. Double spending is required for FairPrice Xtra receipts.

From now till Dec 25, shop up a storm with a variety of Christmas deals.

There is no better time to stock up on fashion and lifestyle staples at Muji (#04-33), which is offering 10 per cent off selected garment and household items.

Yankee Candle

Invest in a new pair of shades at W Optics (#02-23), with 30 per cent off storewide on frames and sunglasses, or change up your scent at Yankee Candle (#01-14), with 25 per cent off all holiday fragrances.

Hush Puppies Doggy Plush

Those looking for new kicks should head to Hush Puppies (#01-19) to receive a free Hush Puppies Doggy Plush with a minimum $198 spend (valid from Dec 1 to 31), while Pazzion (#01-36) lets you enjoy $20 off with nett purchase of $120 in a single receipt, and $40 off with nett purchase of $200 in a single receipt.

Skechers (#03-35) has discounts for the whole family: Men's GOstrike in blue and khaki ($89, UP $129), Women's Double Up in rose gold and pewter ($69, UP $99), Boys' S Lights in black royal blue and navy lime ($59, UP $89) and Girls' Double Up in pink and white red navy ($45, UP $69).

And with 2018 coming to a close, squeeze in some self-care - you earned it.

At Beyond Beauty (#03-41), pamper yourself with the 60-minute INDIBA Deep Beauty Anti-Ageing Facial ($58, UP $588), with a free relaxing eye therapy worth $50 for the first 30 appointments.

And do not forget to give your health a boost as you get through the last few weeks of the year.

Eu Yan Sang TCM Clinic (#04-54) is offering consultation and acupuncture at $48 (valid only for new patients), while GNC (#B1-33) is giving 33 per cent off three boxes of LAC Taut Collagen Drink Plus Placenta (50ml x eight bottles) at $67 each (UP $99.95).

Why not look after your pet's wellness too? At Pet Lovers Centre (#B1-24/25), get $3 off the full range of Menforsan Anti-Insects Flea & Tick (UP $10.80 to $12.80).

Reward yourself with delicious Asian cuisine after a productive day of retail therapy.

Mushroom Bibimbap Set

Korean is a great option, as you can tuck into Paik's BiBim's (#B1-K2/K3/K4) Mushroom Bibimbap Set ($8.50) or grab a table at Seorae Korean Charcoal BBQ (#B1-10), which is giving $20 off with minimun spend of $68++ on ala carte food items.

Thai-style Steamed Seabass

Soi Thai Soi Nice (#03-21) shaves 50 per cent off Thai-style Steamed Seabass ($16.45, UP $32.90), while Tori-Q (#B1-05) is dishing out one stick of chicken yakitori free when you purchase any 10 sticks of yakitori.

Polar Puffs & Cakes

For dessert, consider Polar Puffs & Cakes (#B1-31), which has an early bird 20 per cent off selected items, valid from now till Dec 11.

Mr Bean

At Mr Bean (#B1-K11), there is a Christmas Soy Granola promotion: Soy Granola Bar Classic and Blueberry Pistachio ($2.20 each), one box of six pieces ($9.90, UP $13.20)

All redemptions are while stocks last and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Other terms and conditions apply.