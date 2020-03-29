Solid foundation

MAKE UP FOR EVER

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Foundation

MAKE UP FOR EVER

The French cosmetics brand’s Ultra HD Foundation makes its comeback with three new shades, and continues to unify the complexion without leaving streaks, and imperceptibly masks imperfections.

Its high-performance formula is virtually undetectable, offering a high coverage for a transparent finish on the skin - ensured by the 4K complex and its revolutionary formula.

The Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Foundation ($72) is now available at all Sephora stores and Sephora.sg.

BY TERRY

The French beauty brand’s latest liquid Hyaluronic Hydra-Foundation is infused with hyaluronic acid, a superpower ingredient with amazing skincare benefits that hydrates, plumps and smooths skin.

Other key elements to create this breakthrough foundation are the Skin-Fit Technology and Light-Glowing Pigments.

Buildable coverage, long-wear, hydrating, natural-looking, comfortable and weightless - it is everything you could want for flawless, radiant skin.

The lumi-matte finish leaves skin luminous and glowy but never oily or shiny, and the SPF 30 makes it ideal for everyday wear.

By Terry’s Hyaluronic Hydra-Foundation ($89, in 10 shades) is now available at escentials Paragon and Tangs at Tang Plaza, as well as Sephora ION Orchard.

GUERLAIN

Achieve a natural, zero-blemish complexion with the French perfume, cosmetics and skincare house’s L’Essentiel Pore Minimizer Shine-Control Primer. Worn together, the L’Essentiel base and foundation duo leave skin instantly enhanced with its 97 per cent naturally-derived ingredients.

As for the formula’s star ingredient used to control excess sebum, avocado extract is blended with white cocoa beans to help refine pores. Meanwhile, prebiotics from Yacon juice are combined with probiotic derivatives to create a total formula that helps support the skin’s moisture barrier.

This ally for creating a beautiful complexion visibly smooths the skin’s texture to make foundation application a cinch, all while boosting coverage and the perfecting effect of its hold.

The L’Essentiel Pore Minimizer Shine-Control Primer ($84, available in 30 shades) is now available at Guerlain counters at Tangs at Tang Plaza, Takashimaya Department Store, Metro Paragon as well as Sephora stores at ION Orchard, Marina Bay Sands and Ngee Ann City.

CLARINS

Enriched with the powerful duo of rose-myrtle and acerola seed extract, the French skincare brand’s Bright Plus Brightening Cushion Foundation SPF 50/PA +++ not only provides you with a fresh, natural-looking coverage, but also oxygenates the skin, leaving it flawless, even and glowy.

Furthermore, formulated with Clarins’ anti-pollution complex and SPF 50, the cushion protects the skin from external aggressors, keeping its beauty and health.

The Bright Plus Brightening Cushion Foundation SPF 50/PA +++ ($65, available in four shades) is now available at all Clarins boutiques, counters and www.clarins.com.sg.

SHU UEMURA

After the success of the award-winning unlimited breathable lasting fluid foundation, the Japanese cosmetics brand tackles an important step in Asian face artistry: Adding dimension with the unlimited shaping foundation stick.

Its creamy texture transforms into a weightless powder that’s easily blendable, to achieve a matte finish that enhances your natural beauty.

The unlimited shaping foundation stick ($72) is now available at Shu Uemura counters and shuuemura.com.sg.

