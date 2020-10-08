Special deals for TNP readers at Gain City's 10.10 Perfect Sale
Gain City is offering TNP readers some special deals at its 10.10 Perfect Sale on www.gaincity.com.
1) To receive $100 off the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones HP700 (usual price $599), enter the promo code GCNEWS40 on the Gain City website.
2) To enjoy an additional 10 per cent off the Dyson Purifier Tower Fan TP00 ($549, usual price $599), enter the promo code GCNEWS10.
There are limited sets available. Offers valid till Sunday only.
The electronics giant is also offering 10,000 free $10 vouchers for all shoppers, so don't forget to hurry down to any Gain City showroom from tomorrow till Sunday for your shot.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now