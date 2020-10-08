Shopping

Special deals for TNP readers at Gain City's 10.10 Perfect Sale

Sponsored Content
Oct 08, 2020 07:19 pm

Gain City is offering TNP readers some special deals at its 10.10 Perfect Sale on www.gaincity.com.

1) To receive $100 off the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones HP700 (usual price $599), enter the promo code GCNEWS40 on the Gain City website.

2) To enjoy an additional 10 per cent off the Dyson Purifier Tower Fan TP00 ($549, usual price $599), enter the promo code GCNEWS10.

There are limited sets available. Offers valid till Sunday only.

The electronics giant is also offering 10,000 free $10 vouchers for all shoppers, so don't forget to hurry down to any Gain City showroom from tomorrow till Sunday for your shot.

Get 10% off storewide and free vouchers at Gain City's 10.10 Perfect Sale

