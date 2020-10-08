Special discounts await TNP readers at Gain City 10.10 Perfect Sale

Kickstart the final quarter of the year with everything to gain and nothing to lose at the Gain City 10.10 Perfect Sale, with 10 per cent off storewide and free $10 vouchers with no minimum purchase required.

The homegrown electronics and air-con retailer is truly putting the 'deal' in ideal by continuing to provide top value and massive savings when it comes to essential home appliances.

And with 10,000 free $10 vouchers up for grabs for all shoppers, don't forget to hurry down to any Gain City showroom from tomorrow till Sunday for your shot. Terms and conditions apply.

There are two online promotions exclusively for The New Paper readers.

Just go to www.gaincity.com and enter a promo code for special discounts on limited sets from today till Sunday.

To enjoy an additional 10 per cent off the Dyson Purifier Tower Fan TP00 ($549, usual price $599), enter the promo code GCNEWS10.

And to receive $100 off the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones HP700 (usual price $599), enter the promo code GCNEWS40.

What's more, Citi Credit Card members get $100 off their purchase with a minimum $2,000 spent in a single receipt.

This is valid only at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut and main showrooms at Ang Mo Kio, Marina Square and Tampines 1, and limited to the first 200 redemptions from now till Sunday. Terms and conditions apply.

Interested in getting the lowdown on exclusive Family Card Member deals?

Register for a free account and gain the ability to clock points which can be used to offset your next purchase.

This means the more you shop at Gain City, the more you'll receive in return. Check in-store for more information.

Customers are also guaranteed that they are getting the lowest price on any purchase.

If you find an item purchased from Gain City sold cheaper at any other major retailer, you can return it within eight days of the purchase date for a refund at 3.5 times the price difference.