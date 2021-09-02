Spend $100 using OCBC card via FairPrice app and get $8 e-voucher

Grocery shopping got easier with the enhanced FairPrice app. To get the eVoucher, payment must be charged to an OCBC credit or debit card using the app in-store.

If you have yet to download the FairPrice mobile application from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, now is the best time to do so.

From today till Sept 15, shoppers who make an in-store payment of at least $100 in a single transaction with an OCBC Bank card via the FairPrice app will receive an $8 FairPrice eVoucher.

The minimum spend of $100 excludes the purchase of cigarettes, newspapers, magazines, 4D, Toto, Singapore Sweep, gift cards, FairPrice gift vouchers, infant milk powder (0-12 months), prescription and pharmacy-only medicines.

The promotion is valid at all FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, Warehouse Club and Unity stores, excluding Unity at Changi Airport Terminal 3, Cheers, FairPrice Xpress and FairPrice Online.

Scan and Go transactions will not be eligible.

EXCLUSIVE

To qualify for this exclusive promotion, payment must be charged to an OCBC credit or debit card via the manned or self-checkout counters at participating FairPrice outlets.

The promotion is limited to the first 10,000 eligible card members, and each card member will receive only one FairPrice eVoucher throughout the campaign period.

They will receive the FairPrice eVoucher via SMS by Nov 30, which will be valid for use for 12 months from the date of issue.

The FairPrice eVoucher is not exchangeable for cash, FairPrice gift vouchers, FairPrice gift cards, FairPrice Loyalty Redemption Point accumulation and/or other goods and services.

The $8 FairPrice eVoucher can be used without any minimum spending and across multiple transactions until it is fully redeemed or expired.

Terms and conditions apply. Visit ocbc.com/FPApp21 for more details.

Meanwhile, visit the roadshows at selected FairPrice stores every Friday to Sunday from tomorrow to Sept 26, and redeem a free cotton mesh bag when you spend a minimum of $20 with the FairPrice app in-store.

In addition, visit the FairPrice booth and play the Augmented Reality Treasure Hunt game on Instagram for a chance at winning prizes and other exciting gifts.

Find out more at fairprice.com.sg/go-digital-in-stores/