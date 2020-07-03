Spend at Compass One in July and redeem shopping vouchers

Lady Luck is smiling at Compass One shoppers this month.

From July 6 to Aug 2, attractive winnings beckon in the mall's latest edition of its shopping and dining event, Toto:ly Makan Draw IV.

As part of the "Ho Seh" Giveaways, simply spend a minimum of $30 in a single receipt at any retailer from selected categories - which vary weekly over four weeks - to redeem a $5 Compass One voucher.

In the first week of the promotion, from July 6 to 12, you can grab this prize by dining at or purchasing from Compass One's restaurants, bakeries, confectioneries, cafes or fast food outlets, as well as those offering snacks and specialties including Old Chang Kee, Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks, Krispy Kreme and bubble tea brands like Koi, Gong Cha and LiHo Tea.

This would truly be the best time to dig into scrumptious Western and Asian meals from Zoey's Diner, Chicken Hotpot, Jack's Place, Penang Culture, Shan Cheng (Ipoh Delicacies) and A-One Claypot House.

If you are also looking for tea-time pastries or light snacks, head to BreadTalk, Starbucks, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, TheJellyHearts or Chateraise.

Or you can wait for the second week of the promotion, from July 13 to 19, to spend on hair and beauty services at Jean Yip, New York Skin Solutions and Kawaii Nails, optical stores such as Owndays and Capitol Optical, and clinic and healthcare establishments like Osim, GNC, Eu Yan Sang and Watsons, and look great when going out in phase two of Singapore's reopening.

From July 20 to 26, continue to pamper yourself as the selected categories cover fashion, accessories, skincare, cosmetics, fragrances, jewellery and watches, so go ahead and splurge at stores like SK Jewellery, Goldheart, Skechers, Crocs, TheFaceShop - Nature Collection and The Body Shop.

For the final week of the event, from July 27 to Aug 2, be sure to pick up buys under gifts, toys and games, sports, furniture and household, and electronics and telecommunications.

It will be your final chance to redeem the $5 Compass One vouchers from retailers such as Kiddy Palace, Royal Sporting House, Japan Home and Challenger.

The "Ho Seh" Giveaways are limited to the first 1,000 shoppers for each week, and one redemption per shopper per day. Redemption is at the Level 3 customer service counter.

For more information on the Toto:ly Makan Draw IV and its terms and conditions, visit compassone.sg/totolymakandraw-iv