Spend at Compass One this week for TOTA:LLY great vouchers

Spend a minimum $10 at Swensen's for a chance at $200 worth of vouchers. You can also enjoy 40 per cent off at Yves Rocher with a minimum of four mix-and-match items.

Continue to shop and win at Compass One during this second week of the mall's signature dining and shopping event, TOTA:LLY Makaphoton Draw.

From now till Sunday, spend a minimum of $10 in a single receipt at participating food and beverage retailers and stand a chance to go home with $200 worth of Compass One vouchers in the TOTA:LLY Lucky Weekly Draws.

Pop in at family restaurant chain Swensen's to enjoy a wide selection of hearty meals, desserts, beverages, ice cream cakes and takeaway novelties.

Or savour authentic Vietnamese street delights from pho selections to the deliciously crusty Banh Mi while enjoying Pho Street's vibrant dining ambience.

Alternatively, get your Japanese cuisine cravings satisfied at Asia's first DIY sushi and salad restaurant Maki-San, which offers a wide range of fresh ingredients for you to customise your dishes, packed in creative gift boxes and bowls.

And as part of Compass One's Ho Seh Giveaways, shoppers can walk away with winnings after spending a minimum of $30 in a single receipt at other retailers this week.

Spend on hair and beauty services, optical stores as well as clinic and healthcare establishments, and receive a $5 Compass One voucher in return.

At Yves Rocher, experience its botanical beauty from hair care and skin care to affordable and efficient fragrances.

From now till Aug 2, enjoy 40 per cent off storewide with a minimum of four mix-and-match items.

Over at The Smell Lab, get 5 per cent off its aromatherapy products online and free shipping with a $20 spend from now till Aug 31.

Great savings also await at Ogawa, with exciting mid-year promotions for a limited time.

From the ultimate indulgence of a "More Than A.I." massage to creating your own personalised reflexology sanctuary, find exactly what you need for complete rejuvenation.

Present this page at Ogawa to redeem Weekly Secret Deals, limited to the first 30 customers. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on Compass One's TOTA:LLY Makan Draw, visit https://compassone.sg/totallymakandraw-iv/