Spruce up your home with Courts’ Furniture 2020 Collection

Snag the Bowen 3+2 Seater Fabric Sofa Set, in Marle Grey fabric (above) and the Bedgear M3 Launchpad, exclusively at Courts Tampines Megastore.

With 2019 drawing to a close, many homeowners will be looking for ways to spruce up their homes to ring in the new year.

And Courts has something for everyone.

The local retailer of home electronics and furniture products presents its Furniture 2020 Collection for today's multi-generational households that seek both personalisation and smart solutions.

Unveiling new styles and refreshed classics, it includes more than 1,000 possible combinations to personalise your sofa (with over 200 fabrics and leathers to choose from), a new powered comfort range with new recliner and incliner models, smart furniture, luxe marble styles, mix-and-match dining sets and fresh bedding styles.

Enjoy Courts' classic and most versatile bestseller, the Bowen 3+2 Seater Fabric Sofa Set, now in understated Marle Grey fabric ($999, usual price $1,999). It comes in two- and three-seater configurations, as well as 3+2 and lounge+dining thematic sets.

Experience intelligent living in the comfort of your study with the new Intello Smart Desk ($1,399, usual price $2,799) that boasts gesture-controlled lighting and table height control, while the Ergohuman Smart Office Chair ($1,178, usual price $2,359) features livemotion lumbar tracking and pressure-sensing technology fully controllable through a mobile app.

Courts is also extending its 2019 marble dining table collection to include coffee and side tables.

Pick from six unique 100 per cent natural marble colours and grains imported from Italy and Turkey, four possible table bases and 100 per cent natural marble at affordable price points to fit entry-level homeowners' budgets (from $1,199).

Lastly, the world's only modular mattress, the Bedgear M3 Launchpad ($4,829, usual price from $6,899), features a personalised sleep system for maximum recovery - exclusively available at the Courts Tampines Megastore from this month.

So keep your eyes peeled for Courts' Furniture 2020 Collection catalogue, which will drop in over half a million Singapore households from Oct 14.

As a special treat, 100 random homeowners will receive a coupon for 20 per cent off their furniture purchase, with no minimum spend required.