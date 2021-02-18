Spruce up your home with FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade

Yeelight products are also available at FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade.

When it comes to sprucing up your living space, you don't only have to do it just before Chinese New Year.

Shop for furnishings like smart lighting and bedding for your home at any time at FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade, which opened last month and is not just the go-to place for groceries.

Improve the quality of your sleep with FairPrice's newly-launched Urban Home Collection at the hypermarket, which includes bed linen and bedding protectors, pillows and bolsters as well as towels and mattresses.

Made of 100 per cent pure cotton or 100 per cent cotton sateen fabric, the bed linen available ranges from plain solid to floral printed and embroidery design, with colours and designs that are easy to coordinate.

Customers do not have to worry about cleanliness as the plain solid fabric boasts the HealthGuard Premium Protection Treatment.

It is not only biodegradable, safe and highly effective, but can also reduce odours and discolouration by inhibiting the growth of harmful microbes, ensuring the fabric remains hygienic, durable and fresh up to 50 washes.

A good night's sleep is guaranteed with the Urban Home Pillow and Bolster, which uses 100 per cent cotton sateen jacquard fabric filled with hypoallergenic fibre, offering firm support.

Urban Home mattresses are sanitised, anti-bacterial and non-flip.

The bedsheet sets available comprise bed linen ($29 to $119), pillows ($19.90), bolsters ($29.90), bedding protectors ($12.90 to $39.90) and mattresses ($699 for single and $999 for king size).

For every Urban Home mattress purchased, get a corresponding size fitted sheet set (worth $49 to $75) for free.

Should you need a new bed frame, there is a customised bed frame service available at FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade - from single to king size, with storage or without, fabric or PVC and colour choices.

Shoppers can have a chat with the promoter at the store and create their dream bed to match their style and interior design.

And if you are looking to light up your life, Yeelight is also available at FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade.

The smart lighting brand explores smart interaction, industrial design and lighting experience with its portfolio of furnishing lights, table lights, ambience lights and smart lighting control products that allow you to control light using your mobile phone while lying in bed or anywhere in the room.

Committed to building a high-quality lighting environment and enabling more people to enjoy the fun and convenience of smart lighting, Yeelight's products are compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Xiaomi Mijia and other major Internet of Things smart platforms.

They are also artificial-intelligence ready, Wi-Fi enabled and remote controllable, empowering your home with smart potential.

Yeelight products are also internationally recognised, winning accolades such as the iF Product Design Award, Red Dot Award, Good Design Award and Idea Design Award.

In addition, the brand advocates strongly for healthy lighting and was first in the world to be granted the eye comfort and low blue light content certificates by TUV Rheinland.

Yeelight continues to make breakthroughs in the core lighting indexes, such as colour rendering, brightness and luminance. Its features include: