Spruce up your home this Hari Raya

(Left) The Bennington six-piece dining set ($1,149, usual price $2,399). (Above) The Ashlynn four-piece living room set ($2,999, usual price $6,796) Ms Norizan Sani, Courts Singapore's head of furniture buying, with the Tessa sofa ($1,499 down from S$3,599). PHOTOS: COURTS, BERITA HARIAN

With Hari Raya drawing near, many are redecorating and refurnishing their homes to get ready to welcome guests.

And Courts has got you covered.

The local retailer of home electronics and furniture products has unveiled its Raya 2019 collection for those looking to make over their living and dining spaces for the season.

Ms Norizan Sani, Courts Singapore's head of furniture buying, told The New Paper: "The Malay community is extremely house-proud and particular about the home setting. Families take a lot of pride in hosting people and they love open houses, so Hari Raya is an opportunity to reset the home and spruce it up."

To facilitate this, Courts' latest range - characterised by a signature combination of wood and steel, creating an overall industrial yet modern aesthetic - centres on the theme of community, fostering closer relationships and bonding.

Featured pieces include bench seating in the dining sets, which allows three to four adults to sit together at one time.

The Bennington six-piece dining set ($1,149, usual price $2,399) is an example of a package deal that includes a table, four chairs and a bench, with a frame structure of solid rubber wood with muted blue fabric coverings.

Stretch a limited space even further with pieces like stackable stools, foldable chairs, portable ottomans and beanbags around the living area, creating room to entertain more people.

NEW LOOK

Courts also showcases themed full-home sets that let homeowners create a new and cohesive look throughout their entire abode.

The Ashlynn collection comprises a four-piece living room set ($2,999, usual price $6,796), seven-piece dining set ($2,199, usual price $4,199) and four-piece bedroom set ($2,799, usual price $5,066), which may be purchased as separate packages and standalone pieces too.

Longevity is also a factor of top consideration, even when redecorating for seasonal occasions such as Hari Raya.

Avoid the cycle of buying and throwing temporary pieces away by getting customisable furniture that can be switched up whenever you want a different look.

The Tessa three-seater fabric sofa ($1,499, usual price $3,599) is one such big-ticket item offered at Courts that allows one to choose from 600 types and hues of fabrics and leathers.

In this way, "it's as good as having a brand new sofa", said Ms Norizan.

