Stand to win an MG HS 1.5L turbo SUV at Gain City's Amazing Sale

Nov 30, 2020 06:00 am

A lot more is in store at the Gain City Amazing Sale, a five-week shopping event starting today till Jan 3 that promises the widest selection of products at the lowest prices, guaranteed.

And what better gift to receive this festive season than a chance to win an MG HS 1.5L turbocharged SUV with every $100 spent in a single receipt at any Gain City showroom?

The trendy and sporty ride will go to the winner of a draw in February next year.

So chalk up those receipts with top deals from the Amazing Sale (while stocks last), such as an Inverter System 3 air-con (from $2,359), 65-inch TV (from $888), washer (from $299), 14-inch laptop (from $299), coffee table (from $199) and queen-sized bed ($599, usual price $1,099).

FREE SHOPPING VOUCHERS

From tomorrow to Dec 31, HSBC credit cardholders will receive $20 shopping vouchers with a minimum spend of $999 in a single receipt (limited to the first 200 redemptions) and $40 shopping vouchers with a minimum spend of $2,000 in a single receipt (limited to the first 200 redemptions).

This is valid at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut and main showrooms at Ang Mo Kio, Marina Square and Tampines 1.

Gain City has also partnered with Sian Chay Medical Institution to help raise funds for a wheelchair-fitted van.

