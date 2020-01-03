Start Chinese New Year festivities early

GAIN CITY

Usher in Chinese New Year and welcome good fortune with Gain City's Ang Bao Cashback, available on its extensive range of air-conditioners and consumer electronics for all new home owners.

Head down to the Gain City Roadshow at Marina Square's Central Atrium tomorrow and Sunday to enjoy the best group buy deals from all leading electronic brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony and more.

Grab such buys at the lowest price guaranteed, or get a refund of up to 350 per cent on the price difference.

Meanwhile, shoppers yearning for a big TV set can now purchase a 65-inch TV from $1,299 at Gain City's Save Big On TV event.

What's more, stand to win a Volkswagen Passat with every $100 spent from today to Jan 12 at the roadshow.

Plus, enjoy 2 per cent cashback with FavePay plus additional 10x GrabRewards points using the GrabPay wallet in your FavePay app.

IKEA

Inspired by peonies, narcissus flowers and plum blossoms, the Swedish furniture retailer's Solglimtar collection has arrived to liven up your home this Chinese New Year.

Start by adorning your areas with the Solglimtar decorative lanterns, delight children by serving candy and snacks in a one-of-a-kind Solglimtar candy dish and store Mandarin oranges in the Risatorp basket.

Sign up for flower arrangement workshops tomorrow and Sunday or pick up bedroom fengshui tips on Jan 11 and 12 - exclusively for Ikea Family members.

Alternatively, drop by for other in-store activities like Chinese calligraphy (Jan 18 and 19) and auspicious lion dance (Feb 2). Check out IKEA.sg/stores for more information.

CITY SQUARE MALL

From today to Feb 9, experience the Chinese New Year festivities at the shopping mall where exciting promotions await, like receiving a set of eight exclusive red packets with a minimum spend of $88 (limited to first 7,500 redemptions.)

When you are done shopping, the Joyous Springfest Carnival (Jan 10 to Feb 9) at City Green (Outdoor Park) lets you explore the shimmering lights of the Tunnel of Spring Blossoms with your loved ones.

Then head over to the outdoor carnival filled with exciting rides, games and more by Uncle Ringo.

On Jan 31, be thrilled by the lion dance troupe as it dances with elegance and ferocity to the beat of the drums.

It takes place at City Square Mall's Main Entrance L1 at 4.30pm.

M MALLS

Welcome the Year of the Rat with Doraemon and Friends as they mark the joyous festival at AMK Hub and Jurong Point from today to Feb 8, where you can expect traditional lion dance performances, shopping deals at the Spring Fair, name calligraphy and live caricature drawing, festive workshops and appearances by the God of Fortune.

From today, get your hands on the limited-edition Doraemon EZ-Charm, exclusively available at both malls' customer service counters at $16.90 each (limited to five charms a shopper a day, while stocks last).

You can also redeem a limited-edition Doraemon Snack Container in two designs with $180 spend ($270 at FairPrice or FairPrice Xtra), or a set of exclusive Doraemon red packets (limited to two packs a day a shopper, while stocks last) with $80 spend ($120 at FairPrice or FairPrice Xtra).

For a chance to get up close with Doraemon and his best friends, Nobita and Shizuka, spend $30 in a single same-day receipt to redeem a meet-and-greet pass for an opportunity to snap a photo with the trio.

The sessions will take place on Jan 10 to 12 at AMK Hub (1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm) and Jan 17 to 19 at Jurong Point (1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm).