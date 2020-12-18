Start festive feasting at Compass One

'Tis the season for festive feasting, where indulging in local and international fare is even more pleasurable when you are in that year-end holiday zone.

Delicious offerings await at Compass One's selection of food and beverage outlets that are serving up special promotions this month.

Founded in 1991, Soup Restaurant has been tantalising taste buds with its signature dishes, of which many originate from traditional family recipes.

From now till Dec 25, enjoy one-for-one Double-boiled Herbal Soup from only $7.90 with a minimum spend of $50.

This is valid for dine-in only on weekdays, and one redemption a table, for each bill. The lower-priced soup will be free, while stocks last.

Foodies will rejoice over the festive menu at Penang Culture.

Get its signature Cendol - with flavourful coconut milk and gula melaka - free with the promo code CP1 on Penang Culture's Oddle website for orders above $50. Terms and conditions apply.

Meanwhile, the highlight of A-One's festive menu is the Deep Fried Seabass ($12.25, usual price $24.90).

Topped with A-One's seabass sauce, fried ginger and spring onion, the fish is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, offering a burst of flavours in every bite.

For diners craving more international cuisine, Sakae Sushi is constantly reinventing its menu with new seasonal dishes.

From now till Dec 31, enjoy a complimentary Chawanmushi when you dine in with a minimum spend of $20, exclusively at the Compass One outlet.

This promotion is not valid in conjunction with other discounts, offers and promotions.

Or celebrate this holiday season with a sumptuous spread of festive bundles, roasts and log cakes from Jack's Place.

From now till Dec 31, receive a complimentary $10 dining voucher with minimum $60 spend on festive items at the Compass One outlet.

Orders must be placed three working days in advance, and the last collection date is Jan 3.

Lastly, Swensen's has unveiled its most extensive Christmas ice cream cake collection yet (from $19.80).

The nine ice cream cakes come in sizes ranging from 350g to 1kg, with exquisite and minimalist designs to choose from.

Alternatively, take home the Happiness For Two Set, which is now at $20.65 (usual price $24.30).

It comprises a mini log cake (Sticky Chewy Log or Confetti Fireplace) with two cups of Coca-Cola, while stocks last.