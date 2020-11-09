Start saving early at Courts' biggest 11.11 sale

Courts' 11.11 Singles' Day sale has started early and bargain hunters can already grab crazy deals.

Enjoy an 18 per cent storewide discount on courts.com.sg with promo code SINGLE18, and expect even deeper sitewide promotions on Wednesday itself.

At Courts' 14 stores islandwide, spend a minimum of $999 to receive $111 worth of vouchers for use on your next purchase. This is valid till Nov 30, while stocks last.

From now till Thursday, get your pick of branded surprise boxes starting from just $11. They retail at up to five times the price you actually pay.

Choose from a variety of themed and branded boxes from the likes of Asus, Google, JBL, Razer, HP and more.

And from Wednesday to Thursday, crazy-time sales will happen throughout the day in stores and courts.com.sg

Expect fresh deals starting as low as $11 to drop multiple times daily - from home appliance essentials, latest IT, computing and mobile gadgets and home and living products.

Meanwhile, for today and tomorrow, receive massive savings on EuropAce Gross 400L 2 Door Fridge (usual price $999), Samsung 6.5-inch Galaxy A51 (usual price $448), Philips 65-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV (usual price $1,799), Mystery Sleep Clinic Surprise Bedroom Box (usual price $43.70), Mystery Razer Surprise Gaming Bundle Box (usual price $202.80) and Mystery Google Surprise Smart Home Box (usual price $273).

And from Wednesday, keep your eyes peeled for an unbranded 16-inch Stand Fan ($11, usual price $69), Philips 32-inch TV (usual price $269), Lenovo 14-inch Laptop (usual price $499), Sleep Clinic Queen Size Pocketed Spring Mattress (usual price $549) and Apple 13-inch Macbook Air (usual price $1,449).