Start the year by grabbing amazing deals at Gain City

GAIN CITY

Usher in the new year with a final round of offers at the Gain City Amazing Sale, and be further amazed at the Samsung QLED TV Day taking place at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut on Jan 2 and Gain City Ang Mo Kio on Jan 3.

Snag your dream Samsung 55-inch QLED TV from just $1,299 or Samsung 65-inch QLED TV from $1,899 this weekend, and receive an additional 13 per cent discount or free soundbar worth $749 with purchase of selected Samsung QLED 4K Smart TVs.

Alternatively, purchase the Samsung QLED 8K Smart TV and receive free Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones worth $599.

Gain City is also throwing in a New Year gift-with-purchase of either a 15-piece Corelle Dinner Set (worth $249) or Sudio Earbuds (worth $199).

And from now till Jan 3, every $100 spent will entitle you to one lucky draw chance at winning an MG HS 1.5L turbocharged SUV.

DOWNTOWN EAST

Light up your New Year's Eve at the lifestyle destination by visiting Lite On, a dazzling multi-sensory array of light and art installations by local artists from now till March 21, which is also part of Singapore Art Week.

Admission is free.

Downtown East is also the new home to three heritage brands - The Banana Leaf Apolo, Fragrant Garden and Redman by Phoon Huat - and the recently-opened Japanese fusion restaurant-bar Gaku Sushi Bar.

Families can also enjoy upwall climbing, a new beginner-friendly activity and facility suitable for both adults and children from three years old, offering auto-belay climbing lanes for those with no climbing experience.