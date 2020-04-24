Stay safe shopping from home

COURTS

Spanning 16 pages of the latest furniture, bedding and electronics products, Courts' new Mid-Season Home & Living e-catalogue (bit.ly/COURTSFurn2020) is the best way to browse the latest home styles and appliance needs from the comfort of your home.

Be wowed by the Penang Living Collection (available for pre-order online), as well as the Theo Sofa ($599, usual price $1,599), Becca Full Leather Sofa ($1,399, usual price $2,999) and Arian 5-piece Dining Set ($999, usual price $1,999).

Other great deals are a click away on www.courts.com.sg, such as free sofa customisation and 12 per cent and 8 per cent off furniture with minimum spend of $999 and $499 respectively (use promo codes FURN12 or FURN8 to enjoy the discount online).

COURTS

In addition, buy three and get one dining chair with Courts' unbeatable Mix N Match deal, receive $1,000 worth of grocery vouchers with a minimum spend on large home appliances on top of free $50 Courts vouchers, enjoy up to 70 per cent off IT and electronics and big savings on over 1,000 mattress models.

JAY GEE HEALTH

In a world where health is of utmost importance, explore the lifestyle group's diverse range of supplements to boost immunity at the online stores of Holland & Barrett (www.lazada.sg/shop/hb-holland-and-barrett) and Pure & Well (www.pureandwell.com.sg).

Pure & Well's Slow Release Vitamin C ($47.90) can contribute to the reduction of fatigue and maintain the normal function of the immune system even during and after intense physical exercise, while Holland & Barrett's Vitamin C with Wild Rose Hips ($39.90) contains all the vitamin C you need to meet your daily requirement - with added wild rose hips - and is especially suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

Swanson's Super Stress B-Complex with Vitamin C ($49.90) boasts a unique combination that replenishes nutrients that are most in demand during high-stress times, while Swanson's Black Cumin Seed Oil ($59.90) veggie capsules features healthy amounts of Omega-6 linoleic scid and Omega-9 oleic acid. Or look to Nature's Garden: Turmeric ($39.90) capsules, which contain 400mg of high-quality turmeric that boosts your immune system by improving the immunomodulating capacity of the body.

JAY GEE HEALTH

Lastly, Probio7: Advanced Formula ($59.90) is a high strength digestive health supplement that helps promote and maintain a healthy balance in the gut flora.

CITY SQUARE MALL

Order all the food that you want from the shopping mall's food and beverage outlets and have them delivered right to your doorstep.

From now till May 10, City Square Mall is partnering with GrabFood to offer $5 off your next delivery with the promo code CSM5OFF.

CITY SQUARE MALL

What's more, enjoy 50 per cent off specials and one-for-one treats from participating outlets like Beyond Pancakes, Central Thai Kitchen, Crave, Itacho Sushi, Kopi & Tarts by Mayson, Lai Lai Taiwan Casual Dining, Watami Japanese Dining, Wingstop, Wok Master and more.

GAIN CITY

Shop safely from home with influencers Rio and Alvina from the Gain City Happy Gang.

Catch the pair live at 9pm today on Gain City's Facebook page, where they will give you the lowdown on the latest products and best deals of the week available on gaincity.com

GAIN CITY

Check out Samsung's new Sero TV that can rotate vertically for TikTok and Instagram videos.

It is the world's first display that can seamlessly rotate to accommodate both vertical and horizontal content. This is a TV optimised for your smartphone, so you can experience the best of mobile entertainment.

Expect to get additional discounts using the promo code RIO & ALVINA for the LG top load washer, Philips blender, Sudio wireless earbuds, Sonos Wireless Soundbar and many more.

And to celebrate its 39th birthday, Gain City is giving all online shoppers $39 cashback with every $500 spent on selected items (terms and conditions apply). Plus, stand a chance to win a Subaru Forester with every $100 spent on gaincity.com

CAPITALAND

Through its philanthropic arm CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), the real estate group is committing $1 million to support the vulnerable elderly affected by Covid-19 in Singapore.

The sum will go towards providing the silver generation with meals and essentials, including daily necessities, smart communication devices and personal protection equipment.

CAPITALAND

This donation is part of CapitaLand's total pledge of close to $6 million in the last 90 days, to support the immediate needs of communities affected by the coronavirus.

CHF is also embarking on a CapitaLand #MealOnMe initiative with food charity The Food Bank Singapore and CapitaLand malls' food and beverage tenants to provide more than 30,000 meals to the elderly and other vulnerable groups, including children from low-income families as well as community care staff.

From now to May 24, CapitaStar members can support a meal for a vulnerable elderly person or an underprivileged child by donating 5,000 STAR$ (equivalent to $5) via the CapitaStar mobile app, and CHF will match it one for one.

LG

Make the most of your stay-home experience and kick-start your home entertainment system journey with the South Korean electronics company's LG OLED TV promotion.

LG

From now to May 4, purchase the 55-inch C9 OLED TV at a special price of $2,799 (usual price $4,099) and redeem a gift-with-purchase - an Xbox One S Two Controller Bundle (worth $429) or $200 worth of grocery vouchers.

The LG OLED TV C9 is now available at major retailers including Harvey Norman, Courts, Gain City, Audio House and Best Denki.