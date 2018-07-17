Step up your style

MONICA VINADER

The British jewellery brand's Autumn/Winter 2018 collection debuts the Baja Facet, a new interpretation of the iconic Baja bracelet ($470 to $525, pictured) featuring a gemstone cut, defined by hexagonal facets.

It can also be personalised on the back of the bar via the in-house engraving service.

Another statement piece is the Nura Friendship bracelet ($260) in 18 carat rose gold and sterling silver, which marks the 10th anniversary of Monica Vinader.

Both are now available at Monica Vinader outlets at Ion Orchard, Takashimaya Department Store and Westgate.

HUSH PUPPIES

PHOTOS: HUSH PUPPIES

The US contemporary casual footwear brand celebrates its 60th anniversary with the launch of The Decades Limited Edition collection ($258) for men and The Heritage collection ($139) for women.

The former consists of six unique designs from oxfords to slip-ons, each representing the fashion and pop culture from the 1950s to the 2000s.

The latter features best-selling loafer designs in three different colours for each design, making them highly versatile for wear from day to night and work to play.

PHOTOS: HUSH PUPPIES

Both collections are now available at Hush Puppies stores at Great World City, Tampines Mall and The Clementi Mall.

ZALORA

PHOTOS: ZALORA

The Asian fashion e-retailer has launched the exclusive Jason Wu Grey x Sometime by Asian Designers Edie tote bag ($199 for large and $149 for mini), the first international designer collaboration by Zalora and Sometime by Asian Designers.

It comes in six colours from soft pink to ultramarine, with New York-based Taiwanese fashion designer Wu citing the bold colour block details as reflections of US artist Josef Albers' square paintings.

The Edie tote bag is now available online at www.zalora.sg/women/sometime-designed-by-jason-wu/