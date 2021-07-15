Stock up on Unity's health supplements for wellness boost

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic eases up and Singapore reopens, it is still important to take care of your health and boost your wellness with the necessary supplements.

And with work from home still the default arrangement, staying protected and nourished as a family cannot be overstated, as we continue to build immunity against diseases.

Unity has got you covered in that department, offering a range of health supplements from various brands available exclusively at the pharmacy chain according to your requirements and preferences.

PRO-LIFE

To provide children with the right nutrition, Pro-life Junior Bilberry Chewable 60 ($25) contains bilberry - a relative of the blueberry - which is renowned for its eye health and vision support properties.

It is also a rich source of powerful antioxidants that help protect the body against potential free radical damage.

Meanwhile, the Pro-life Junior DHA Chewable 60 ($25) contains an omega-3 fatty acid, which is essential for neurological development and supports cognitive function as well as mental health.

It is helpful for good vision too. Essential fatty acids are found in the retina of the eyes and aids normal vision function.

This essential fatty acid supports a healthy heart in active children.

Adults can check out Pro-life Crystal Lycopene 60 ($59), a vegan-friendly dietary supplement that is extracted from freeze-dried white tomatoes - a powerful antioxidant that protects the body against oxidative stress.

Combined with vitamin C, it can support cardiovascular and skin health, particularly against harmful ultraviolet radiation.

It also helps to stimulate collagen production, boost the immune system and lower blood pressure.

Meanwhile, Pro-life Light Skin 60 ($51.50) has an advanced formula containing glutathione and antioxidant nutrients for skin health and helps with skin pigmentation and complexion.

VITAMAXX

VitamaxX also serves up something for everyone in the family, such as the VitamaxX Joint Care (Glucosamine 1500 + Chondroitin 1200 + MSM 500) 180 ($99).

It boasts triple strength glucosamine and chondroitin with MSM, which supports your day-to-day mobility and joint comfort over time with the clinically tested dosages of 1,500mg of glucosamine and 1,200mg of chondroitin.

The VitamaxX Heart and Brain Care Omega369 270 ($49) has a formula that provides the ideal ratio of omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids, which are the "good fats" that help support heart, brain, cellular, joint and skin health.

VitamaxX provides supplements for women's health as well.

The VitamaxX Probiotic Women 30 ($29.90) is formulated with probiotics and cranberry, as well as vitamin D3.

The elderly are not left out either. The VitamaxX Probiotic Senior 30 ($29.90) is suited for those aged 50 and above as it helps them maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria.

WELLCARE

Another health supplement exclusively available at Unity is WellCare.

The WellCare Advance Multivitamin 60 ($32) that contains lycopene, which is important for heart health, and lutein, which is crucial for eye health.

The WellCare Vitamin B-Complex 60 ($30) contains biotin, which helps to break down food into energy.

It also has folate, which helps to break down the excess homocysteine in the blood.

To ensure bone health, the WellCare Bone Health Formula 60 ($30) contains vitamin D and zinc for better absorption, and magnesium, which is essential for bone formation.

Lastly, the WellCare Joint Health Formula 60 ($38) contains MSM and chondroitin that helps to relieve pain and stiffness in joints.

