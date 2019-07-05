Sugar, spice and everything nice: 313@somerset sets the stage for fun this GSS

This Great Singapore Sale, you don’t have to travel to Japan to enjoy giant rainbow cotton candy and snap pictures at a Purikura photo booth

Feeling uninspired and in need of some new and exciting experiences? You’re in luck — 313@somerset is bringing a splash of the trendy, quirky and nostalgic to our shores.

From now till July 14, the mall's L1 Atrium plays host to a delightful set up with vibrant aesthetics perfect for your Instagram feed.

Expect various photo opportunity zones, and get your cameras ready because the perfect Insta-worthy shot is waiting to be created, with a little help from a charming pink phone booth, an eye-catching neon sign and an illuminated larger-than-life rainbow cotton candy.

313 @ SOMERSET

Upload your most "kawaii" shot at the atrium on Instagram with the hashtag #313PoweredByFun and follow @313somerset on Instagram and stand a chance to walk away with $100 Lendlease vouchers.



This sugary-sweet setting is not just for show. You can sink your teeth into one of Harajuku’s Insta-famous treats: the Totti Candy Factory rainbow cotton candy.

This multi-flavoured giant cotton candy is the perfect accessory for a playful, pastel, aesthetically-pleasing picture.

313 @ SOMERSET

If you prefer old-school photography, nip into the iconic Purikura photo booth for a touch of nostalgic fun.

Do these activities sound like your cup of tea? Take note that they will only be available to shoppers with a minimum spend of $60 — redeem a giant cotton candy (limited to first 100 redemptions and one redemption per shopper per day) and a free play session at the Purikura photo sticker booth (limited to one redemption per shopper per day).

Feeling lucky? Shoppers with a minimum spend of $200 can also redeem a fukubukuro lucky bag (limited to first 20 redemptions and one redemption per shopper per day) and stand a chance to walk away with a Muji luggage, Sony merchandise, $50 Lendlease vouchers and other surprises. Last redemptions are at 9.30pm at L1 Atrium.

313 @ SOMERSET

But that’s not all. Weave through 313's many stores to discover new things. Here are six new experiences to look out for:

1. Lalune Croissant (B3-48A)

LALUNE CROISSANT

At this locally-owned bakery, enjoy the delicious pairing of freshly baked croissants and milk tea. Made from the finest ingredients in Europe, they feature flavours catered to Singaporean taste buds. Their menu is an unforgettable treat any time of the day.

2. Lixin The Fishball Folks (B3-43)

LIXIN THE FISHBALL FOLKS

Get a taste of culinary history as you sit down to a bowl of noodles once served from a pushcart in the 1960s by founder Lim Lee Seng. Made using fresh ingredients, today’s offerings are still made according to the Lim family’s original 1968 recipe, featuring juicy and tasty signatures such as fish cakes, fish dumplings and fish rolls — yellowtail fish skin stuffed with fragrant pork filling and assorted vegetables.

3. Ten Ren’s Tea (B3-08)

TEN REN'S TEA

Take a break from shopping and refuel with fragrant bubble tea from one of Taiwan's leading tea chains. There are 60 offerings to choose from on its menu, including the signature 913 King’s Oolong Milk Tea and popular Matcha Latte Cooler. Gift sets, tea leaves and light snacks are also available.

4. Dosirak (B2-15)

DOSIRAK

Some say the experience of a dish is just as important as the taste. At this Korean eatery, you can get hands-on with the bibimbaps served in innovative ice-cream tubs. Simply shake them up to bring out a myriad of delicious flavours from fresh ingredients, then tuck in.

5. Pomelo (B1-23 to 34)

POMELO

Queuing for fitting rooms is a thing of the past with self-service fitting room booking kiosks at this fashion label’s flagship Singapore store. Expect the best customer experience as you discover over 8,000 products in store with other innovative features such as a virtual system for order pick-ups.

6. CHICHA San Chen (03-41)

CHICHA SAN CHEN

Like your bubble tea with a strong fragrant tea aroma? Try the freshly brewed teas here. They are made with an exclusively patented Teapresso machine to bring out the full flavour of the leaves — marrying the best flavours of bubble tea and traditional tea.

Exciting promotions

Don't miss these promotions which are available till July 28

A Sweet Shopping Treat

Spend $150 to redeem a $10 Lendlease voucher. Lendlease Plus members need to spend only $120.



Shopaholic Extravaganza

Stand a chance to win $500 worth of Lendlease voucher if you are the top weekly Lendlease Plus spender at 313. Spend a minimum of $10 to qualify.



Fri-yay! Flash Deals

Stay tuned for exclusive flash deals to be announced on 313’s Instagram Story at 11am on July 12. Flash the deals at participating outlets to enjoy the offers.

Let’s Go Shopping!

Head to facebook.com/313somerset, spot the featured brands and post your answer in the contest post. You could be one of 10 winners to walk away with a $50 Lendlease voucher each.



Terms and conditions apply to all offers and promotions. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IW7FM8.