Summer glam

MARC JACOBS BEAUTY

The US cosmetics line's new Accomplice range is designed to be your new partner in glam this summer.

The Accomplice Concealer & Touch-up Stick ($45) is a long-wear concealer that covers and blends seamlessly onto the skin. It layers beautifully under or over make-up, blurring the look of pores, fine lines and imperfections, while hiding dark circles, blemishes and uneven skin tone.

The Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder with Brush ($69) has a unique built-in magnetic brush to give skin a warm, all-over glow, and contains a hint of perfecting pearl pigment to diffuse light and filter away the visibility of imperfections.

Marc Jacobs Beauty's Accomplice range is now available at Sephora.sg and Sephora stores.

BROWHAUS

The local eyebrow and eyelash grooming chain has launched Plasma Eye Lift ($600 a session for upper and lower eyelids), a revolutionary, non-invasive treatment that lifts, tightens and re-energises the delicate eye area.

The procedure delivers precise, controlled pulses of energy to the targeted areas - which includes the lower eyelids, upper eyelids and crow's feet - to tackle the effects of time by regenerate the skin cells, lifting and tightening the skin, smoothing out fine lines and reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

Browhaus has also introduced Wide Focus ($158), an eye cream formulated with Nanomax technology, a high-performance antioxidant blend that combines Coenzyme Q10 with Vitamins C and E to activate cell metabolism deep within the skin. And from now to July 31, experience its Brow Resurrection Trial at a special rate of $300 (usual price $1,200 to $2,000).

During the treatment, strand-like designs which mimic real hair will be scratched lightly into the epidermis layer of the skin. Only pure vegetable dye customised to the right colour for your hair and skin tone are used to give the "hair strands" the perfect shade.

BIORE

The Japanese skincare brand's Biore UV Athlizm range is the go-to sunscreen for those looking for a high-performance product that does not come off easily and provides the highest UV protection ratings - SPF50+ and PA++++.

Even under high temperatures of up to 40 deg C and humidity levels of up to 75 per cent, its UV coating stays firmly on skin.

The sunscreens are formulated with proprietary Tough Boost technology that uses friction-resistant lasting polymers.

The Biore UV Athlizm Skin Protect Essence and Biore UV Athlizm Skin Protect Milk ($24.90 each) are now available at selected Watsons, Guardian, Don Don Donki and Welcia BHG outlets.