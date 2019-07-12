Summertime shopping spree

MUJI

Look no further than the Japanese retailer for functional storage solutions that will improve lives.

With a range of sizes, shapes and materials to suit a variety of purposes, preferences and lifestyles, products are designed based on standard module dimensions to ensure that they can be utilised in flexible combinations and fit neatly in storage furniture.

The deal gets sweeter with 10 per cent to 20 per cent off items such as the storage case, stainless wire basket, acrylic case for pierced earrings and necklace, and many more.

Draw inspiration from the Muji storage exhibition at Open Muji Plaza Singapura till July 25 and see how different storage solutions can improve lifestyles and seamlessly complement any interior design.

All promotions are valid till July 31.

MUJI

COLD STORAGE

Embark on a food journey through Japan with the local supermarket chain's Oishii Fair from today till July 25, ranging from snacks and fresh produce to refreshing and tantalising beverages.

Every Cold Storage outlet will feature up to 200 Japanese products including new and limited-edition products.

Simply purchase the items and spend a minimum of $25 to stand a chance to win 100,000 KrisFlyer miles, which is equivalent to a pair of tickets to Japan.

On top of that, from now to July 14 and from July 19 to 21, win Dairy Farm shopping vouchers by participating in in-store tasting activities at Takashimaya, Plaza Singapura, Causeway Point, Jelita and Compass One outlets.

COLD STORAGE

MAGICLEAN

Tackle odour and kill 99 per cent of bacteria on items with the Japanese household brand's latest Botanical range of Fabric Fresheners.

Made in Japan with natural scents, this new line acts as deodorisers that neutralise unpleasant smells such as musty ones, or those from cooking or cigarettes, and is also gentle enough to be used regularly on soft toys and strollers.

What's more, it combines a strong penetrative power in the formulation and a unique trigger technology to reach into the deep layers of fabrics fibres, maintaining the hygiene of these items inside out.

Magiclean's Botanical range is now available at all leading hyper/supermarkets and online retailers at $3.95 for this month (usual price $4.95).

MAGICLEAN

BRAND'S

Get health and wellness delivered to your doorstep with the international supplement brand's Subscribe and Save (S&S) Scheme.

It is fast, convenient, cost-saving and flexibly suited to one's individual needs. Enjoy 18 per cent off every order and receive a free full-size product at every fourth order under this auto-replenishment programme.

No minimum spend or subscription fees are required, and termination can be done after the first three orders with no cancellation fee or related charges.

Furthermore, enjoy a discount of $40 off with a minimum spend of $160 on a non-S&S order during your birthday month.

Members also receive higher tier discounts for ad hoc promotions, exclusive invites to VIP events like health talks and priority previews to new product launches.

For more information, visit store.brandsworld.com.sg/Subscribe-and-Save or call 1-800-732-2222.

BRAND'S

SPORTS HUB

Bask in the sun at the inaugural summer-themed Sports Hub Community Play Day taking place at the OCBC Square tomorrow from 10am to 8pm.

Free for the public, this one-day event will feature a range of innovative fitness activities such as experiential party workouts and team building multi-sports challenges.

Making its debut at the Play Day is the Summer Spin Jam, where participants can boogie through the afternoon (4pm to 6pm) to the beats of a DJ and guidance of an instructor.

As part of USA Swimming's Training Camp Public Day in Singapore, the famed team will be making a special appearance from 10am to 11am. Fans who register for the meet-and-greet session can get a chance to meet the swimmers.

In the evening, join in the Glow Dance Jam (6pm to 8pm) and sweat it out amid the neon lights.

Visit www.sportshub.com.sg/CommunityPlayDay to find out more and sign up for activities.