Sun, sand and see at Bugis and Bugis+

Say “aloha!” to a new lifestyle experience at Bugis Junction and Bugis+ as you curl up on a colourful cabana sunbed that is set atop a layer of velvety-soft sand. Here are our choice picks of activities to check out.

SHOP AT THE TROPICAL BAZAAR

Refresh your wardrobe with great finds from three labels. Customise exclusive pins and be one of the first to check out popular Brazilian flip-flop brand Havaianas’ all-new Toy Story 4 collection.

Pick up one-of-a-kind tropical-themed vintage fashion: 1980s to 1990s vacation shirts, denim and accessories, and 1950s to 1980s themed dresses from Vintagewknd.

To dial up the heat with flirty pieces, browse options from homegrown label Fresh by Grace.

CATCH MOVIES AT CINEMA BY THE BEACH

At this pop-up summer cinema at Bugis Junction, the whole family can catch free screenings including Captain America: The First Avenger, Pitch Perfect 3 and Beauty and the Beast.

Simply spend a minimum of $5 in a single receipt at the participating food and retail vendors at the Summer Lounge and Tropical Bazaar to redeem a ticket at the counter near the outdoor theatre. Alternatively, you can use 2,000 STAR$ via the CapitaStar app. Movie passes are available on a first come, first served basis. Other terms and conditions apply.

PARTY AT THE SUMMER LOUNGE

At this Instagrammable hotspot, snag a cabana sunbed beneath the shade of a pastel palm tree or beach umbrella and nosh on tasty delights from two eateries.

The Stoner’s Ham and Cheese from Doughboys features grilled white sourdough bread generously filled with homemade spiced, smokey mayo, premium Virginia ham, classic American cheddar cheese and sautéed mushrooms with porcini and truffle flavours.

The Swag Social dishes such as Yakiniku Ribeye Beef (below) and Smoked Duck Mentaiko will keep you fuelled till movie time. Wash it all down with a Butterfly Pea Mojito (non-alcoholic versions are available) that’s served in an illuminated cup.