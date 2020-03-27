Take care of yourself and your kids at Delfi Orchard

At Delfi Orchard, indulge in some me-time at the various salons while your children develop art skills by working with clay or sewing a mask.

At Delfi Orchard, indulge in some me-time at the various salons while your children develop art skills by working with clay or sewing a mask.

At Delfi Orchard, indulge in some me-time at the various salons while your children develop art skills by working with clay or sewing a mask.

At Delfi Orchard, indulge in some me-time at the various salons while your children develop art skills by working with clay or sewing a mask.

Entering parenthood often involves making a big lifestyle change for those juggling career and family.

But this does not mean always putting the needs of your children ahead of your own, which may result in you neglecting your own well-being.

An ideal one-stop destination to indulge in some me-time and attend to your self-care needs while keeping your children engaged in enriching activities under one roof is Delfi Orchard.

Looking for trendy makeovers to emulate your favourite Korean stars?

Get your tresses done at Aqua Hair Korean Salon (#03-16), Visage The Salon (#02-11) or The Wiz Korean Hair Salon (#04-28), where you will be in the capable hands of experienced stylists.

Take advantage of Visage The Salon's current promotion, which allows you to get a haircut, wash, blow dry, scalp and hair treatment for just $68 (usual price $180). This is valid on weekdays, 10am to 7pm, and by appointment only.

Aqua Hair Korean Salon's most popular service is the C-curl or S-curl perm (starting from $280), while The Wiz Korean Hair Salon is now offering Korean volume rebonding or digital perm at 20 per cent off and men's haircut and perm for $180 (usual price $300).

If you want to reinvigorate your skin and reshape your physique, look no further than Delfi Orchard's aesthetics and beauty salons.

Get a V-shape face naturally and restore facial symmetry at Facia Ginza Singapore (#04-20) with its Signature Small Face Care first trial promotion at $188 (usual price $265.36).

Other than its signature LPG LipoMassage treatment, Aura & Miracles (#05-13) is also offering its Diamond Dermabrasion (Lunch-Time peel) at $68, as well as two additional treatments with any package sign-up.

And over at The Body Firm (#01-04), first-time customers can enjoy two award-winning slimming treatments that offer immediate visible results, within the same session, for only $68 (usual price $598).

Treatments available are the TBF Toning Treatment (for toning and shaping), Tripollar Radio Frequency (for skin-tightening), i-Lipo (for burning fat) and Adeline V Body Contouring (for body contouring and cellulite reduction).

You can also let your little ones explore their creativity with fun and interactive workshops that will help develop their artistic side.

For instance, stop by Clay Cove (#04-05) for its foundation pottery course, priced at $180 for four sessions (includes curriculum, clay, glazes and two firing processes).

MASK

Or visit Ribbons N Craft (#03-07) and learn how to sew a fabric mask protector - with a slot at the bottom to insert your own filter - at only $10 a person during a one-hour workshop.

With various enrichment centres for your children to pick up new skills and a plethora of beauty and wellness outlets where you can pamper yourself, you will emerge refreshed and rejuvenated.

What's more, Delfi Orchard's location at the edge of Orchard Road, away from the hustle and bustle, provides a more relaxing environment for you to truly unwind.

For more information, visit www.delfiorchard.com.sg or call 6734-0806.