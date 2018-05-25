Tasty eats at every corner in Bugis

Big Fish Small Fish at Bugis Junction, a fish-and-chips stall that serves thin-sliced potato crisps in place of traditional French fries, will spoil diners for choice with six types of fish to choose from.

Shopping can be hard work, especially during the Great Singapore Sale (GSS).

Securing the best buys requires a great deal of physical and mental energy. You have to contend with the crowds at your mall of choice — and jostle to pick up that heavily discounted piece of clothing — before carrying the spoils of the day home.

If you need to get your shopping fix and refuel on delicious food, there is no better place to be than at Bugis Junction and Bugis+.

Wide choice of cuisines

True-blue shopaholics will know that the Bugis district has a dizzying array of food from different countries and cultures.

Give Xiaolongkan in Bugis Junction a shot. Founded in 2014 by legendary restaurateur Lao Wu, affectionately known as Old Man Wu, this hotpot restaurant saw wait times as long as three hours in its original location on Shui Nian He Road in Chengdu, China.

Fortunately, the outlet here brings that same comfort food to local shores and palates without the queue.

Xiaolongkan is one of the newest restaurants at Bugis Junction and it offers up some of the most authentic hotpots outside of Sichuan.

If you prefer Western fare, head to Big Fish Small Fish at Bugis Junction, a fish-and-chips stall that serves thin-sliced potato crisps in place of traditional French fries. With six types of fish to choose from, diners are spoilt for choice, especially with the wide variety of free-flow sauces available.

Special Tunch (tea+lunch) deals here start from $8.90 on weekdays, excluding public holidays.

If you still have room for more, head across the linkbridge to Bugis+, where a different type of pizza awaits.

With over 620 stores in South Korea, Pizza Maru aims to change the public perception of pizza with healthier versions.

One example is its signature green tea well-being pizza dough, made with flaxseed, chlorella, barley and a host of other healthy grains that do not compromise on taste.

On-the-go eats

If you have yet to make a purchase, keep your energy level up with a quick lunch or snack.

Located in Bugis Junction, BAOBAO is perfect for a mid-day munch. Inspired by the popular dish kong bak pau (braised pork buns), BAOBAO puts a global spin on a local favourite.

Its signature is the pulled pork bun, which is served with pickled carrot, daikon and a spicy Korean dressing.

After you have had your fill, jump right back into shopping.