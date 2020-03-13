These bedroom products can help you get better sleep

Posed photo of a couple sleeping together on a bed. For some six hours is enough, for others, 10. It's fine so long as one can perform well in the day. But most would not go wrong with seven to eight hours of sleep.

Singaporeans are sleeping more, yet poorly, in 2020.

Clocking in seven hours daily this year compared to 6.4 hours in 2019, we now getting the minimum recommended hours of sleep.

Yet, sleep satisfaction remains low.

Almost half of Singaporeans are not satisfied with their sleep, and eight in 10 wake up at least once during the night - an indication of restlessness and poor sleep quality.

These were the key local findings from Philips’ annual global sleep survey, which surveyed more than 13,000 adults in 13 countries (including Singapore) to capture attitudes, perceptions, and behaviors around sleep.

With World Sleep Day being celebrated today (March 13), save the sheep-counting and try these bedroom products to help you get a more restorative night.

1) A quality mattress

More than just a piece of foam, a good mattress is essential for getting a good snooze. Whether you like it firm or plush, the general rule of thumb is to choose one that can offer enough support for your back. Your sleeping position – back, side or stomach – also affects the type you should get, so be sure to check with the retailer.

2) A pillow spray

Studies have shown that aromas can induce production of certain hormones, including melatonin, which promotes restful sleep.

3) Black-out curtains or blinds

The absence of darkness can interfere with the quality of your sleep (and even cause weight gain), and this includes the light streaming in from outside your bedroom window.

4) A candle or diffuser

This is another way to introduce aromatherapy into your nightly routine. If you have small children or pets, or if lighting a candle every day is simply too much hassle, reed diffusers would be more ideal.

5) A weighted blanket

The concept behind weighted blankets - usually filled with small objects such as pellets and polypropylene plastic or glass beads - is that lying underneath constant and evenly distributed pressure increases the release of the hormone serotonin. This in turn helps with relaxation, and evokes a sense of security and calmness. In fact, it was originally a popular treatment for individuals diagnosed with ADHD, autism and anxiety.

6) A wake-up light

The manner in which you wake up can affect the rest of your day. If the jarring ringing of your alarm leaves you feeling frazzled every morning, consider wake-up lights that mimic the rising sun to gently lift you from dreamland instead.

7) An eye mask or pillow

Eye masks also help block out the light when it’s time to hit the hay. Consider one that can be heated (it acts as a muscle relaxer) or cooled to soothe tired eyes.