These lips don't lie

BURBERRY

Kisses Lip Lacquer is the British fashion house’s first long-lasting liquid lip colour with a glossy, laminated finish.



High-shine and full coverage in one stroke, the innovative, moisturising formula is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and ginger root extract for a revitalising effect, and delivers bold colour with a comfortable gel-like texture.



Burberry Kisses Lip Lacquer ($44) comes in 12 shades and is now available at Sephora.sg and Sephora ION Orchard.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

The British cosmetics brand has bottled the beauty DNA of 11 iconic men and women and created lipsticks in homage to them in the suits-all Hot Lips 2 range.



Inspirations include JK Magic (J.K. Rowling), Red Hot Susan (Susan Sarandon), Dancefloor Princess (Kylie Minogue), Amazing Amal (Amal Clooney), Angel Alessandra (Alessandra Ambrosio), Glowing Jen (Jennifer Aniston) Carina’s Star (Carina Lau) and Viva La Vergara (Sofia Vergara).



The mesmerising Hot Lips 2 collection ($52 each) will be the ultimate empowering collaboration that changes lives, benefiting Women For Women International with a £1 million pledge to the charity.



It is now available at the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Bar at Sephora ION Orchard.



ANNA SUI

As part of the US cosmetics line’s Autumn 2019 Eye & Lip Colour Collection, the limited edition Anna Sui Lip Color I ($20) is housed inside a case that looks like a tiny treasure you might have found at a flea market.



The case and colour are both specially scented, with the latter containing several kinds of oil in the perfect balance.



A glossy finish like a spectacular reflection is ensured by using a large volume of moderately viscose oil and a gelatinising agent to form a thick, flat cosmetic membrane and lasting colour.



The Anna Sui Lip Color I is now available at BHG Bugis Level 1.

GUCCI MAKEUP

The Italian luxury house’s new cosmetics line from its creative director Alessandro Michele begins its story with the lips, with three collections of lipsticks ($53 each).



Creamy with intense colour, Rouge a Levres Satin delivers a perfect and long-lasting satin finish that leaves lips smooth and soft, and is lightweight with a comfortable feel.



The 36 shades sweep from nudes such as Penny Beige and reds including Odalie Red to pinks like Vantine Fuchsia and an unexpected black hue Crystal Black.



Rouge a Levres Voile’s sheer formula gives a luminous finish in a pop colour palette of 18 shades, wihle Baume a Levres lip balms give a soft glow of colour with three shades and one transparent formula.



Gucci Makeup is now available at Takashimaya Department Store Beauty Hall.

DIOR

The French luxury house’s Rouge Dior lipstick is opening a new chapter by moving into the care territory, a strong trend in global cosmetics and inspired by flowers.



The Rouge Dior Ultra Care ($52) boasts a garden of soft colours with a luminous matte pearly finish, still with 12-hour wear and the incredible sensation and glide of Rouge Dior Ultra Rouge.



Its difference lies in the heart of the stick with the white “CD” that delivers lip care infused with nourishing ingredients.



The secret to the Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid ($52) is 100 per cent natural-origin cameline and sweet almond oils coupled with shea butter and preserved thanks to a cold fabrication method, leading to an airy, velvety mousse-like formula.



The Rouge Dior Ultra Care and Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid are now available at all Dior counters.

KANEBO

The Japanese beauty brand continues to explore the alchemy of modern metallic sheen, where 5R nuance colours and mesmerising pigments are formulated to diffuse light once applied to the lips.



Accentuate your expressions with five bold wet metallic-sheen shades from the Kanebo Liquid Rouge ($46) that bring luminosity and radiance to your skin tone, while the two limited edition colours of the Kanebo Liquid Nuance Rouge ($46) deliver myriad tones and textures that add an element of surprise.



They are now available at Kanebo counters at Takashimaya Department Store and OG Albert Complex.

