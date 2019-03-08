Thrills and deals

GAIN CITY

To mark the 38th year since the local consumer electronics and IT retailer opened its first showroom at Towner Road, Gain City will give away one million Family Card reward points to one lucky shopper as part of its anniversary sale.

From now till April 21, every $100 spent entitles you to a lucky draw chance for the grand prize. What's more, get a pair of Shazam! movie tickets with minimum spend of $500 on IT products, while stocks last.

Deals include the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries System 3 Aircon 5 Ticks ($3,238), Rowenta Electric Oven 38L ($438, usual price $649), Mistral 16" Stand Fan ($38, usual price $79), LG 49" Smart TV ($638, usual price $1,199) and Igloohome Smart Lock ($338, usual price $399).

Maybank credit card members enjoy an exclusive one-month waiver on a 24-month Maybank 0 per cent instalment payment plan, valid till April and limited to one redemption per card member.

IT SHOW 2019

Organised by Sphere Exhibits subsidiary Exhibits Inc, Singapore's largest IT and consumer electronics exhibition is back till Sunday at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre L3 (11am to 9pm) as well as L4 and L6 (noon to 9pm). Canon ambassador and Olympic champion Joseph Schooling will make a special appearance tomorrow, 3pm to 5pm, to launch the new Canon EOS RP, the Japanese brand's lightest and most compact full-frame camera.

Other highlights include the Spend and Win Lucky Draw, Skullcandy Earphone redemption with minimum spend of $500, trade-in and repair services for old PCs, notebooks, tablets, smartphones and Apple products and recycling tech products for cash vouchers to spend during IT Show 2019.

GUINNESS

The Irish stout brand celebrates St Patrick's Festival on March 16 at 30 Maxwell Road.

With activities such as Vespa cultural tours, pop-up KTVs and live music performances, the party also includes Guinness Masterclasses with renowned chef Andrew Walsh of Cure Singapore, beer specialist Ian Colgan and Diageo Reserve World Class 2017 winner Jayden Ong.

Get $5 off Guinness pints and free entrance to the St Patrick's Festival when you sign up at get.guinness.com, and stand a chance to win a trip to Dublin for four, including the chance to run your own pub for 48 hours.

PINKFONG

The Pinkfong Baby Shark live musical from the South Korean educational entertainment company is back by popular demand.

In the faraway Ocean Land, the Shark family has been living peacefully until their playful little Baby Shark disappears.

Catch the shows at Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, on March 16 and 17 (10.30am, 2pm and 5.30pm).

Tickets, from Sistic, are $58, $78, $98 and $118, with Toys "R" Us Star Card members entitled to a 10 per cent discount with a special code.

CLARKE QUAY

The annual 10-day Singapore Festival of Fun is returning for its third edition this March school holidays with a total of 108 shows, making it the biggest instalment so far.

During the Clarke Quay Streetfest (March 14 to 19, 6pm to 10.30pm, expect to be thrilled by walkabout act The Sergeant Majors, Otto the Master of Balloons and many others. The Magners International Comedy Festival (March 15 and 16, March 21 to 24) at various bars and features top-billing international comedians.

The Nickelodeon Fiesta (March 23 and 24, 10am to 6pm) offers stage games and photo opportunities with family favourite characters from shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, PAW Patrol and Dora the Explorer.

FRASERS HOSPITALITY

A member of Frasers Property Group, the leading provider for long-term housing for business and leisure travellers has commenced registration for its 21 Minutes Of Wellness global initiative from now to March 24 as part of its 21st anniversary.

It sees some properties across Frasers Hospitality's global network offering complimentary wellness-related activities for guests and the public on Fraser Day on March 31.

The celebration will culminate in an online auction of room nights from March 29 to April 1, with proceeds donated to the WWF Just One programme supporting climate action.

WE BARE BEARS

As part of the We Bare Bears: We'll Be There Asian tour, visit Tampines 1 and Century Square from March 20 to 26 to enjoy themed activities revolving around the popular Cartoon Network animated characters.

During that week, spend $20 at either mall to sign up for workshops, where you can make We Bare Bears shrink art keychains at Century Square (March 23 at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm) and customised tote bags at Tampines 1 (March 24 at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm).From now to March 31, spend a minimum of $200 in any store (or a minimum of $150 with any F&B store's receipts) to redeem We Bare Bear kitchenware.