Time for a beauty boost

LIPSTICK QUEEN

Discover what high shine really means with the British make-up brand's Rear View Mirror Lip Lacquer Collection ($37, nine shades).

The gloss stick delivers colour that melts onto your lips, providing intense, non-sticky shine and comfortable wear, while vitamin E helps with moisture.

In addition, give your lips the tender loving care they deserve with the Lip Restore Balm ($32), which boasts a formula that forms a barrier to lock in and provide long-lasting hydration, as well as the dual-action Lip Restore Scrub ($32), with a gel-based formula that helps protect lips from dehydration while peppermint oil refreshes them.

Lipstick Queen's latest offerings are now available at Escentials Paragon, Tangs Orchard and Takashimaya as well as escentials.com.

EVE LOM

The London-based beauty company's latest launches include the Time Retreat Radiance Essence ($175) and the Radiance Antioxidant Eye Cream ($115).

The former helps to reduce existing lines, smooth deep wrinkles, calm skin exposed to pollution, improve radiance and reinforce the natural moisture barrier, leaving skin hydrated for up to 72 hours.

The latter has a highly concentrated, fast-absorbing formula that addresses dark circles, puffiness and dryness in the eye area. It also improves skin tone, firms the skin, reinforces natural moisture barrier and combat external stressors and oxidative damage, leaving skin hydrated for up to 48 hours.

Eve Lom's new products are now available at Escentials Paragon and Tangs Orchard as well as Sephora stores.

THE BODY SHOP

The global manufacturer and retailer of naturally inspired, ethically produced beauty and cosmetic products' 100 per cent vegan multi-purpose Shea Butter ($31) is a must-have for your head-to-toe beauty regimen.

Made with sustainably sourced community trade shea butter handcrafted by the Tungteiya Women's Association in Ghana using an 18-stage process, the butter has a rich, creamy texture that melts on your skin, making it feel restored with moisture - perfect for soothing dry, sensitive skin and feelings of tightness and itchiness.

New extensions to its Shea range include the Richly Replenishing Shampoo ($15), Richly Replenishing Conditioner ($15) and Richly Replenishing Hair Mask ($29).

The Shea Butter range is now available at The Body Shop stores islandwide.