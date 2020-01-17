Time for a CNY shopping spree

GAIN CITY

Enter the house of abundance at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut where everyone is a winner.

For one day only tomorrow, celebrate the Year of the Rat with Gain City's double instant cashback of up to $888 with the first Sony X Mitsubishi collaboration, with deals at the lowest price guaranteed or get a refund of up to 350 per cent on the price difference.

Purchase any selected Sony TV and Mitsubishi fridge and you will be entitled to a sure-win money tree hongbao of up to $888, the latest Apple iPhone 11, Sony PS4 and a wide range of free gifts including air fryers, vacuum cleaners, induction cookers, rice cookers and many other items to prepare you for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

In addition, buy either a Sony TV or a Mitsubishi fridge and get the second item at 40 per cent to 60 per cent off.

For instance, a Sony 55-inch TV is just $719 (usual price $2,599, now at $1,439) when you get a Mitsubishi 5-Door Made-In-Japan Fridge, and a 2-Door Mitsubishi Fridge is just $620 (usual price $1,749, now at $1,549) when you buy a Sony OLED TV. Terms and conditions apply.

This is also your last weekend to get a chance to win a Volkswagen Passat with every $100 spent at the event, and enjoy 2 per cent cashback with FavePay plus additional 10x GrabRewards points using the GrabPay wallet in your FavePay app.

NOMADX

The multi-label concept space at Plaza Singapura welcomes local phone accessory label Besbes to its slew of online offerings.

From today to Jan 21, 10am to 10pm, head over to NomadX Level 3 to trade in your old, unused phone cases to receive a $7 promo code, redeemable on any Besbes Phone Necklace ($29) at NomadX.sg.

It features a transparent phone case attached securely to a cord so you never have to worry about misplacing your mobile phone again. Braided PPM (polypropylene multi-filament fibre) is used to create each cord, keeping it lightweight even when wet, so you can go about your day without compromising on style.

STARHUB

During this festive season, the local telco is offering a free preview of over 100 channels from noon on Jan 24 to noon on Jan 28.

With a range of channels like Hub VV Drama, Fox Movies, BBC Earth, beIN Sports and more, there is bound to be something for everyone.

StarHub Entertainment customers can also enjoy a free view of more than 100 channels on the go through the StarHub Go streaming app - double perks if you are a StarHub Mobile postpaid customer and enjoy free local data streaming on StarHub Go.

Programme highlights include 2020 Super Star (Hub E City, Jan 24, 7pm), Aladdin (Fox Movies, Jan 25, 9pm), 100% Entertainment CNY Special (Hub E City, Jan 26, 4pm) and the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards (Fox Life, Jan 27, 9am).

LIFEBUOY

This Chinese New Year, the British soap brand launches its limited-edition Disney hand sanitisers ($3.50) featuring three popular Disney properties - Stars Wars, Frozen and Mickey Mouse.

Adorned with 10 unique designs, they are an ideal disinfectant for one's hands on the go during the festive season, as they effectively kill 99.99 per cent germs instantly while boosting one's immunity for up to 10 hours without having to use any water.

Reusable and refillable, the sanitiser dries quickly and is non-sticky, and contains moisturisers and vitamin E to keep hands soft and smooth.

What's more, spend $20 on Lifebuoy products like hand wash, body wash, body wash refill packs and antibacterial wet wipes to redeem a reversible Disney Mandarin Orange Pouch at Watsons, Guardian, FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Cold Storage, Giant and RedMart, while stocks last.

The Limited-Edition Mickey Go Local series is now available at Watsons, Guardian, 7-Eleven, RedMart, FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Cold Storage and Giant, the Limited-Edition Frozen Collection (Olaf, Anna, Elsa) is only available at FairPrice, Watsons, RedMart and Lazada while the Star Wars Collection (Yoda, Stormtrooper, BB8 Sphero, Darth Vader) is only available at Guardian, 7-Eleven, Giant, Cold Storage, RedMart and Lazada.

SONGHE

As the local rice brand celebrates 30 years of serving Earth's harvest on your table, shoppers stand to win a harvest of good fortune in its 30th Anniversary Grand Draw.

Prizes include a Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon (without certificate of entitlement), 1kg Gold Bar or a pair of Rolex watches.

To participate, purchase any SongHe rice pack, attach the cut-out barcode from the rice packaging, fill in the entry form and send it to 33 Senoko South Road S758085.

The closing date is Feb 8 and the draw date is Feb 18.

Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.tspsonghe.com.sg for more details.

COURTS

Get in your last-minute Chinese New Year shopping at the local IT, electrical and furniture retailer - with guaranteed delivery before Chinese New Year for ready stocks furniture models if you buy this weekend.

During this period, enjoy up to $888 off your furniture purchase with minimum spend of $3,800, plus get sofa beds and recliners at an additional 20 per cent off.

Some of Courts' bestsellers, which come in limited stocks at selected Courts stores and www.courts.com.sg, include the Bowen 3-seater fabric sofa in Marle Grey, also available in 2-seater and 3+2 seater (CNY special price $599, usual price $1,199); Janka 3-seater full leather sofa, also available in 2-seater as well as dark brown (CNY special price $1,088, usual price $3,399; limited to five sets per store); Komoro 2-seater fabric recliner sofa, also available in 3-seater and 3+2 seater (CNY special price $799, usual price $1,999); Callum 5-piece dining set with fabric arm chairs (CNY special price $488, usual price $1,599).

What's more, all Courts' 14 stores will remain open during normal operating hours throughout Jan 25 and 26.

As part of its New Year Sale, enjoy big discounts of up to 90 per cent off furniture, IT and electrical products.

Participate in the Lucky Bingo with one bingo card given out for every purchase, and get a chance to win $1,888 if you get five numbers in a row, or $188 if you get three numbers in a row.

Receive a complimentary Courts hongbao packet with minimum purchase of $88, and scan the QR code on each hongbao flap for a special deal on your next purchase.

Qualify for the Prosperity Lucky Draw and get a chance to win $18,888 cash with minimum purchase of $288. Every additional $300 spent will grant you one additional chance.

Lastly, the God of Fortune is making his final appearance in selected Courts stores and handing out prosperity packets this weekend, during which you can win up to $88 in vouchers when you meet him.