Time to say good buy

GAIN CITY

On the hunt for the latest smart technology, TVs, entertainment equipment or home furniture but want to avoid the crowds and heat?

Log on to gaincity.com/clearance-sale for the local consumer electronics and IT retailer's Gain City Big Online Clearance Sale from today till Monday, where you can enjoy up to 90 per cent off on TVs, fridges, washers and more, with massive deals across electrical and IT products.

Best buys include the Apple MacBook Pro 13 ($1,898, plus free gifts worth $299 including an additional two-year comprehensive warranty, sleeve, bluetooth earphone with mic), Samsung's 55-inch QLED TV ($2,299, usual price $4,500) and 55-inch UHD 4K Smart TV ($1,299, usual price $1,899), Dyson's V10 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum ($649, usual price $899) and Fan ($348, usual price $779), 16-inch Mistral Stand Fan ($38, usual price $88) and 1.8L Philips rice cooker ($59, usual price $99).

And when you pay via American Express Pay Small Instalment Plan, it is interest-free for a six-month or 12-month plan plus free e-vouchers worth up to $200 for your next purchase.

Lastly, enjoy fast and free delivery for orders above $200 or fast in-store pick-up.

PHOTO: GAIN CITY

CAPITALAND BEAT SABER CUP

In the lead-up to the ultimate showdown this weekend, the exclusive gaming experience hosted by one of Asia's largest real estate companies is switching gears and heading to Plaza Singapura and Clarke Quay.

Beat Saber Cup qualifying rounds close today at 9pm, so hurry down for your final chance to compete for the top spot.

Or join the Beat The Score challenge (starting today at Clarke Quay from 9pm to 12am and ending on Sunday, 5pm, at Plaza Singapura) where you can challenge the top scores on the leaderboard and win 5,000 Star$.

At the finals, witness the top four finalists battle it out for the grand prize of up to $35,000 worth of Star$ and prizes.

PHOTO: CAPITALAND

NESTLE

Enjoy free nutritious breakfast bowls featuring the new Nestle Milo Protein Granola - filled with crunchy wholegrain oat bunches - at the Car-Free Weekend on Sunday, 8am to 12pm, at Esplanade Park.

Be among the first 300 to turn up and customise your own Milo Protein Granola bowl with a healthy selection of toppings.

Stand a chance to redeem an exclusive Milo Power Picnic Breakfast bag worth about $15 for the first 100 who complete the eight activity stations conducted by ActiveSG along Connaught Drive.

PHOTO: NESTLE

COLD STORAGE

This Easter, treat yourself and your loved ones to the local supermarket chain's wide range of chocolates with 130 varieties.

Children and the young at heart will find Disney Tsum Tsum characters and the Cadbury Shimmer Mini Eggs hard to say no to.

What is more, spot the golden egg and stand to win KidZania prizes worth $180 each. Visit Cold Storage's Facebook page from now to April 21 to participate. KidZania mascots will also be present at the United Square and Compass One stores for a meet-and-greet session on April 6 and 13 respectively.

PHOTO: COLD STORAGE

TAKASHIMAYA

Storewide from now to April 30 in anticipation of Earth Day, expect a series of in-store recycling, upcycling initiatives and promotions on eco-friendly products in collaboration with local and international partners.

Fitness activities, talks and demonstrations will also be held at the festival's Live Up, Green Up event from April 12 to 14.

In addition, 100 per cent of the proceeds generated from the campaign and sales from pop-up booths and exhibitions during Love The Earth will be donated to the World Wide Fund for Nature.

PHOTO: TAKASHIMAYA

IKEA

Every week for the whole of April, the Swedish furniture retailer is hosting its Nasi Lemak Fiesta, where a different version of nasi lemak goes on sale for just $6.50.

Expect the Nasi Lemak with Chicken Chop (April 1 to 5), Nasi Lemak with Chicken Leg (April 8 to 12), Nasi Lemak with Fish Fillet (April 15 to 19) and Nasi Lemak with Chicken Cutlet (April 22 to 26 and April 29 to 30).

The dishes - only from the non-halal line - are available on weekdays at the Ikea restaurants for lunch and dinner.

PHOTO: IKEA

HEINEKEN

Enjoy a refreshing drink at lunch or quench your thirst after an intense workout with Heineken 0.0, the latest innovation from the Dutch beer brand, which is now sold in 51 markets worldwide, including Singapore.

Its first non-alcoholic lager is brewed using only natural ingredients with a unique recipe for a distinct balanced taste, with only 69 calories each 330ml bottle or can.

Heineken 0.0 ($11.90 for six-can pack; $13.90 for six-pint pack) is now available at major supermarkets, petrol stations, convenience stores and selected food and beverage outlets.

PHOTO: HEINEKEN

CITY SQUARE MALL

As part of the global Earth Hour movement to spread awareness on energy waste, the shopping mall is holding an annual celebration as it counts down to an hour of lights-off tomorrow at the B1 Fountain Square.

From 4.30pm to 10pm, find out how to live sustainably with family activities such as a PUB roadshow with guest appearance by Water Wally (5pm to 8pm, at hourly intervals), a bottle piggy bank-making workshop (7pm), games on water conservation (8pm) and a free movie screening of the 2016 animated Disney film Moana (8.30pm).