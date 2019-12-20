Time to shine this party season

KATE TOKYO

Lavish your eyes with incredible lustre to create glamorous make-up looks with the Japanese cosmetics brand’s Kate Crushed Diamond Eyes ($20, available in eight colours).

Laced with a combination of Crushed Glitter Pearls and high-purity synthetic mica that gives intense brightness and vivid colour payoff, this two-shade eyeshadow adds killer depth and dimension to your peepers.

The palette comes with two colours – Glitter Diamond that defines the eyes with a clear hue and a sheer finish, and Aurora Diamond, featuring radiantly romantic shades which can be worn alone or together.

Kate Tokyo’s Kate Crushed Diamond Eyes is now available at selected Watsons stores, Don Don Donki, Lazada, Shopee and Welcia-BHG.

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA

Live that trophy wife life this season as the US cosmetics brand is taking its cult favourite #TROPHYWIFE gold shade to the next level.

Get the gift-worthy limited-edition Trophy Wife Life set ($105) that includes full-size must-haves for eyes, cheeks and lips, luxuriously packed in a chic black patent leather bag.

In addition, outshine the lights when you bless your body from head to toe with the Trophy Wife Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder ($40), which delivers a twinkling gold finish all over your skin with the superfine 3D metallic shimmer powder.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna’s Trophy Wife products are now available at Sephora stores and Sephora.sg.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

This holiday season, the British cosmetics brand has captured the bewitching, magical power of the night sky and the galaxies for a Holiday 2019 Collection for all of the stars in your life.

Consider the new Pillow Talk Diamonds ($50), where the best-selling Pillow Talk lipstick meets the a dreamy veil of sparkle. Available in two exclusive Pillow Talk-inspired shades, wear it alone or as a shimmering top coat for a kiss of opal shine.

There’s also Hollywood Beauty Glow ($64), a suits-all gift to prime your skin and look lit from within this party season. Inspired by the titular founder’s red carpet tips and tricks and the flawless filters of social media, this is perfect for those who long for a golden, candle-lit complexion.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Holiday 2019 Collection is now available at Sephora ION Orchard and Sephora.sg.

LES MERVEILLEUSES LADUREE

Debuting from the famed French bakery’s cosmetics line this Christmas is the 2019 Holiday Collection adorned with graceful swan motifs inspired by the renowned ballet Swan Lake.

It includes the Limited Edition Rose Laduree ($178), a luxurious powder pot in the shape of a swan concealing rose petal powder blush under its wings, and Silky Pressed Powder ($88), which contains sheet-like powder particles coated with amino acids.

Meanwhile, the Makeup Coffret VII ($96) is a make-up kit for brightening the cheeks and lips. It contains a limited-edition blush, a moisturising lipstick with a meltingly soft texture and a plush fabric make-up bag embroidered with swans.

The 2019 Holiday Collection is now available at the Les Merveilleuses Laduree boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

LUNASOL

Bring out the femme fatale in you with the Japanese cosmetics brand’s curation of must-have products of the season.

With a mix of deeply alluring colours housed in a beautiful purple pouch, Lunasol’s limited edition Holiday Favorite festive set ($128) promises spellbinding make-up moments to remember.

Give your eyes a captivating dimension with the Eye Coloration in Mysterious Mood – an eyeshadow palette that sets fascinating accents with its illuminating shades reminiscent of midnight magic.

The Dress For Lips (Gloss) in Moonlit Dust is a lip gloss that creates sensually contoured lips in a mesmerising glossy finish. The swirling shades of blue and green impart a beautiful nuanced colour – a sure way to turn heads wherever you go.

Lastly, flatter your complexion with the Skinny Color Glow cheek balm in a unique Juniper Berry hue that adds a beguiling and chic tone to your lips and cheeks. When layered, the beautiful saturation creates a fuller-looking pout and makes your cheeks glow from within.

Lunasol’s Holiday Favorite collection is now available at Kanebo counters at Takashimaya Departmental Store and OG Albert Complex.

ANNA SUI

The US fashion and cosmetics brand’s 2019 Holiday Collection - Candyholic offers candy colours in a sparkling pop design that will get you in the holiday mood.

The highlight is the Anna Sui Makeup Coffret Set ($62), a striking vanity case containing a palette with colourful candy-like eye and cheek colours for eyes and cheeks.

The blush uses a formula that combines highly adhesive oil with plate-like powder to realise translucency and glow, giving a moist, clear, vivid colour that lasts and lasts.

The 2019 Holiday Collection - Candyholic is now available at the Anna Sui counter at BHG Bugis Level 1.