Tips for growing out your hair

Micro trims allow you to preserve the length of your hair while getting rid of split ends.

Unless you already have long locks, the process of growing it out is an absolute chore.

Hair usually grows 0.6cm to 3cm a month, so it can take awhile to go from a pixie cut or a short bob to a longer style. But don't despair if your goal is to grow out your hair for a particular event - these tips will help speed up the process.

COMMIT TO MICRO TRIMS

Also known as dusting, which is to trim off 1/8 of an inch of hair each time, you should do this at least three times a year. These micro trims allow you to preserve the length while getting rid of split ends caused by hair drying, combing or hot tools.

Do not be tempted to extend the interval between micro trims. Split ends can work their way higher up the hair shaft, so the longer you wait in-between trims, the more you will have to chop off later on.

CLEAN UP YOUR DIET

When it comes to having long, luscious hair, that should translate into a diet rich in iron, zinc, vitamins C and B, and omega-3 fatty acids. After all, why take the trouble to grow out your hair if your poor diet is going to cause it to fall out or break easily?

Start incorporating foods like oysters, clams, beans and eggs for protein; capsicums and dark, leafy green vegetables like kale or spinach for vitamin C; and salmon, avocado and chia seeds for a boost of healthy omega-3 fats. Your skin and waistline will thank you for it too.

DO A HOME HAIR TREATMENT EVERY WEEK

You do not have to splurge on a hair spa or trichology treatment every week. If you subject your hair to frequent heat from a hairdryer or styling tool, use a hair treatment at least once a week. It could be in the form of a hair oil or hair mask to deep condition hair from root to tip.

DON'T IGNORE YOUR SCALP

Use a hair serum or shampoo that contains nourishing ingredients like avocado or coconut oil, and massage into your roots a few times a week for two minutes each time. This will nourish your scalp and create the right foundation and increased circulation for healthy, stronger hair with less breakage.

LAY OFF THE HEAT

If you want Pinterest-worthy tresses, take it easy with damaging heat-styling and blow-drying. Allow your hair to air-dry instead. When your hair is three-quarters dry, braid it loose or twist it into bun for beautiful natural-looking waves the next morning. If you absolutely have to style your hair, do not forget to use a heat protector first.

UPGRADE YOUR PILLOWCASE

Cotton pillowcases draw moisture from your hair while creating friction as you move in your sleep. By swapping out to a silk pillow case, your hair will be able to retain its moisture and will slide instead of rub against the fabric, protecting it from breakage.

RESIST THE URGE TO DYE YOUR HAIR

While getting highlights in your hair or even dyeing it a crazy colour can sound very tempting, it is better to lay off those harsh chemicals. When you dye your hair, the roots and cuticles of your hair tend to get damaged from the bleach, preventing quick growth of hair.