’Tis the season to be shopping

GAIN CITY

This weekend is your last chance to head down to the local consumer electronics and IT retailer's Most Wanted Tech Gifts event at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut for the perfect Christmas gifts, from laptops and mobile phones to sound systems and the coolest tech gadgets.

There is a Mac clearance sale offering up to 50 per cent savings with lots of bundle deals and sale of all display sets, like the MacBook Air 256GB 1.8 GHz ($1,503), MacBook Pro (Non Touch Bar) 13" 256GB ($1,862) and iPad Pro 32GB 9.7" WiFi + Cellular ($588).

Also for sale are the Samsung Tab S4 256GB with LTE ($1,298, with free $300 voucher and keyboard cover worth $228) and Acer 35" Curve Gaming Monitor with a 200Hz refresh rate ($498, usual price $998).

American Express card members who spend a minimum of $1,000 or $3,000 with Pay Small, an instalment payment plan by American Express, will get an $80 or $300 Gain City voucher respectively.

In addition, every $1,000 paid via instalment will entitle shoppers a chance to win the newly-launched iPhone. Terms and conditions apply.

Get up to $800 worth of vouchers when you sign up for the Most Wanted Tech Gifts event - happening from 12pm to 8pm - online at bit.ly/2KP2qi3

MARINA SQUARE

Embrace the season of giving by picking out Christmas decorations, toys and gift sets from area65, Kiddy Palace, Pororo Park, Marks & Spencer and more at the shopping mall's Christmas Toys & Gifts Fair at the Central Atrium from now till Jan 1, 11am to 10pm.

Among the festive shopping rewards, spend $200 to receive an exclusive Robocar Poli cushion (till Dec 27) or spend $50 to receive complimentary gift wrapping (till Dec 24).

And till Dec 23, shoppers can sing along with carolling groups including The Vocal Consort, KJC Society, Ministry of Bellz and more at the Central Atrium.

UNIQLO

The Japanese fashion retailer is providing a free postal service from now till Dec 28 at Uniqlo stores islandwide, where customers get to send a postcard to their loved ones locally or overseas at no cost to spread the Yuletide cheer.

In addition,each purchase of a Uniqlo gift card will get you an in-store exclusive festive gift card sleeve.

Festive gift packaging will also be available in-store and online with a gift box set that comes with a festive-design sleeve, message card and paper bag to make your gift wrapping a breeze.

OSIM

From now till Dec 31, check out the homegrown healthcare brand's wide range of Christmas bundle deals at attractive prices, from pocket-sized beauty gadgets to signature massage chairs.

For a unique shopping experience, visit the Osim Magical Express in front of Ngee Ann City's Civic Plaza that is open daily till Dec 25.

Designed to look like the carriage of a rustic train, it features multi-sensory booths complete with Osim's beauty and wellness products, encouraging customers to embark on the journey of well being with Osim.

SKIPPY

The US peanut butter brand has launched a promotional campaign to make back-to-school moments fun and memorable.

For a limited time this month, customers can purchase Skippy Peanut Butter 1kg at $11.95 (UP $16.60) and receive a Lock & Lock Ice Fun & Fun Water Bottle 420ml (worth $4.65).

The BPA-free bottle is safe to use in the freezer, provides a good grip and is suitable for the outdoors.

It is available while stocks last at major supermarkets islandwide, including FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant and Sheng Siong.

JOHNNIE WALKER

Send a raven, winter is coming.

From 8pm tonight at Clarke Quay, the villainous Night King and his undead legion of White Walkers from the hit TV series Game Of Thrones will invade the nightlife hub with ice-cold tastings of the new White Walker whisky by Scottish brand Johnnie Walker, available at participating bars.

The characters will also make an appearance at luxurious rooftop bar Lavo on Jan 26 at 10pm.

Come dressed up as Dothraki warriors or northern nobility as the best-dressed gets a special prize. At both locations, there will be games, photo opportunities and a make-up station to make visitors look "frosty".

RAFFLES CITY SINGAPORE

This month, the shopping mall celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary with activities for shoppers to join in - all for a good cause - under the Mickey Share A Smile initiative.

Continuing from Disney's Mickey Go Local campaign in August, Raffles City Singapore has launched an online silent bidding auction of the 85 Mickey Mouse figurines from now to Dec 27. Proceeds will go towards the President's Challenge.

Marvel at the Mickey Mouse figurine display, experience festive shopping with a wide selection of Mickey Mouse merchandise, and enjoy a jolly time together with the special Mickey-themed activities at the kids' play area on Level 3 - from a Mickey Mouse ball pit to a personalised Mickey Mouse badge-making session.

A range of brands like Coach, Levi's, Lacoste, Mont Blanc, Tumi, YSL Beaute and John Lewis are also offering personalisation services, from customising bangles to leather accessories jackets, polo fabrication, initial or lipstick engraving and monogramming services.

COURTS

Offering the widest range of tech gadgets, smart wearables and home accessories under one roof, the local consumer electronics and furniture retailer is sure to have the perfect gift for any last-minute Christmas shopping needs.

And specially for this festive period, customers can personalise their buys by embroidering newly-purchased Courts bath towels (from $15.90) at the Tampines Megastore till Dec 31. After the complimentary first letter, every subsequent letter is charged at $1.

Marvel fans should also check out the Courts-exclusive portable Marvel Air Purifier ($289, Iron Man or Captain America), ideal for small spaces such as cars or the office.

With the latest e-nano filter technology and a washable filter, power up your space with minimal maintenance.